Police: Man in Little Rock wreck punched in face after he mentions calling authorities

A 65-year-old Arkansas man was punched in the face Wednesday afternoon after he said he was going to call police to report a collision he had just been involved in, authorities said.

The victim told investigators that he was driving about 1 p.m. on South Cedar Street in Little Rock when a red Honda Accord "cut over in front of him" and hit his vehicle, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

As the two were exchanging information, the victim mentioned that he was going to call police because his insurance company requires an accident report be filed, police said.

The other driver then came up behind him, punched him the face, put him in a headlock and stole his phone before driving away, Little Rock Police Department spokesman officer Steve Moore said.

The victim, who was said to have suffered a scratch to his face, reportedly called police from his wife's phone and then drove to the 12th Street police substation, where he spoke with investigators.

No arrests have been made.