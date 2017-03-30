Police: Officer fires at burglary suspect, misses; neighbor wielding bat subdues him

LAS VEGAS — Police in Las Vegas say an officer fired once but missed an armed burglary suspect in a residential backyard before the man was subdued by a neighbor wielding a baseball bat.

Officer Larry Hadfield said the suspected prowler was hospitalized in stable condition with what appeared to be a head injury after his arrest a little before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police say he may be a juvenile. He wasn't immediately identified.

Police Capt. Kelly McMahill said the prowler was jumping a backyard wall when he pointed a rifle at the police officer, who fired one shot.

She said one home had been burglarized and a prowler with a rifle was seen on a security camera at another house before police arrived in the gated community several miles south of the Las Vegas Strip.