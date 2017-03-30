Home / Latest News /
Police: Officer fires at burglary suspect, misses; neighbor wielding bat subdues him
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:41 p.m.
LAS VEGAS — Police in Las Vegas say an officer fired once but missed an armed burglary suspect in a residential backyard before the man was subdued by a neighbor wielding a baseball bat.
Officer Larry Hadfield said the suspected prowler was hospitalized in stable condition with what appeared to be a head injury after his arrest a little before 1 a.m. Thursday.
Police say he may be a juvenile. He wasn't immediately identified.
Police Capt. Kelly McMahill said the prowler was jumping a backyard wall when he pointed a rifle at the police officer, who fired one shot.
She said one home had been burglarized and a prowler with a rifle was seen on a security camera at another house before police arrived in the gated community several miles south of the Las Vegas Strip.
