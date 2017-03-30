Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Big World in the eighth

BEST BET Dutch Parrot in the sixth

LONG SHOT Hard to Stop in the fourth

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2 percent)

MEET 110-410 (26.9 percent) * educated guess * * things to like * * * plenty to like * * * * confident choice

1 Purse $28,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $30,000

HELLO EVERYBODY** finished second while 2 lengths clear of third in an improved late-running effort. She is taking a slight drop in price, and the pace figures to be honest. FACETS OF ICE lost his rider as a 7-2 wager in a $40,000 conditioned-claimer. She has route speed and owns a pair of in-the-money finishes at the meeting. GRACE AT MIDNIGHT was compromised by a wide trip in a second-place route finish. The sharp filly has competitive Beyer figures and is capable of handling a jump in claiming price.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Hello Everybody Canchari Von Hemel 4-1

8 Facets of Ice Quinonez Von Hemel 9-2

1 Grace At Midnight Landeros Anderson 6-1

3 Applique Marquez Williamson 10-1

7 Zella Rose Roman Chleborad 7-2

6 Chicken Noodle Vazquez Villafranco 10-1

2 Precisely Ponti Rocco Hobby 6-1

5 I'm Indy Havin Fun Santana Wiggins 6-1

9 Blushing Bird Franco Jayaraman 10-1

2 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $15,000

EDGY*** followed a strong third-place sprint finish with a useful front-running third-place route finish. He is taking a big drop in class and is strictly the one to beat. OFFICER GRIGGS has lost a late lead in three consecutive second-place finishes, and he is too consistent to be a maiden for much longer. JOAN'S DELIGHT was compromised by a wide trip when crossing the wire just two positions behind the second selection. He may run this field down if the pace is contentious enough.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Edgy Birzer Roberts 3-1

5 Officer Griggs Laviolette Smith 7-2

8 Joan's Delight Court Jackson 9-2

12 Switchback Creek Canchari Witt 6-1

9 Hanalei Surf Dog Kennedy Anderson 12-1

2 Whistlin Wesley De La Cruz Martin 30-1

7 The Psychic Santana Moquett 8-1

6 Euroway Loveberry Young 10-1

4 Dareandaprayer Eramia Martin 15-1

3 Spotty ACourt Fires 15-1

14 Carson's Storm Cruz Rowland 30-1

13 Fort Given Quinonez Irwin 12-1

11 Firenado Gallardo Caudill 20-1

10 Portobello Sunset Rodriguez Carranza 20-1

3 Purse $24,500, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $15,000

Z BESHA*** finished full of run in a decisive sprint victory, and he was claimed by high-percentage trainer Brad Cox. He is bred top and bottom to improve at route distances. PROMISE ME FREEDOM ships from Fair Grounds after a pair of useful turf-route races. He has a pair of good dirt races in New Orleans and may be an attractive price. BENEDICTION was forwardly placed in an improved third-place finish, and a return to his best form will make him difficult to beat.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Z Besha Court Mason 5-2

9 Promise Me Freedom Eramia Hawley 12-1

10 Benediction Vazquez Compton 7-2

5 Summer Tiger Canchari Robertson 4-1

3 Justin Zee Laviolette Ruiz 6-1

6 Plentiful Rocco Hobby 10-1

4 Lanoiton Santana Shorter 10-1

7 Zimmerman Contreras Roberts 15-1

1 Night Spree Quinonez Irwin 20-1

2 Amaze Borel Howard 12-1

4 Purse $23,000, 5½ furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $7,500

HARD TO STOP** earned a strong Beyer figure for this level in a maiden victory earlier in the meeting, and the significant class dropper may be the controlling speed. SINCE FOREVER finished second at this level in a fast race for the category, and he drops 11 pounds with a switch to a winning apprentice rider. FIRST SPLASH showed good early speed in a third-place finish, and he broke his maiden in front-running style last spring at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 Hard to Stop Vazquez Villafranco 8-1

5 Since Forever Clawson Broberg 3-1

9 First Splash Borel Loy 6-1

7 Heartland Hit Loveberry Petalino 9-2

3 Scattered Cash Court Smith 5-1

2 Recapitulation Santana Stuart 12-1

6 Unyielding Storm Eramia Young 10-1

8 Mr Pippins Perez Hartman 10-1

4 Congrats Given Contreras Campbell 20-1

12 Could Be Game Mannrique Payton 20-1

11 Popcorn Corbett Whited 30-1

5 Purse $26,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $25,000

DRIP BREW** easily defeated $30,000 maiden-claimers in her second start as a 3-year-old filly. She recorded a subsequent bullet workout and drew a favorable post for a sprinter with speed. AWESOME MUSIC encountered trouble in midstretch in a fourth-place return to the races. She broke her maiden at Keeneland and may be sitting on a peak front-running performance. HEAVENLY DAZE was bet down and responded well to be second best when dropped to this level March 5. She also recorded a recent bullet work and may be rolling behind a fast pace.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

12 Drip Brew Canchari Moquett 6-1

10 Awesome Music Kennedy Anderson 5-1

7 Heavenly Daze Contreras Hiles 3-1

8 Learning Curve St Julien Caldwell 10-1

6 Schuyler Warrior Vazquez Villafranco 8-1

3 Heat My Dust Loveberry Millian 6-1

4 Grantastica Birzer Van Berg 12-1

11 Comic Summer Franco Jayaraman 15-1

9 Pinchme I'mdreamin Pompell Manley 10-1

5 Greely's Comet Borel Thomas 15-1

2 A Great Vice Rodriguez Wallace 20-1

1 Avalanche Girl Aparicio Daniels 20-1

6 Purse $83,000, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

DUTCH PARROT**** had a troubled trip in a deceptive second-place finish against "open" optional claiming rivals. She drops into a race restricted to Arkansas-bred runners and drew an advantageous post. BROOKE'S A BOOKIN is a stake-winning filly who ships from Oklahoma on the heels of a second-place allowance finish, which did earn the field's fastest last-race Beyer figure. EASTER INDY is stretching out after winning the 6-furlong Downthedustyroad stake, and the five-time winner at Oaklawn is a logical threat if she can go this far.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Dutch Parrot Vazquez Van Meter 5-2

13 Brooke's a Bookin Flores Dixon 3-1

9 Easter Indy De La Cruz Martin 3-1

5 Aunt Gayle Rocco McKellar 6-1

4 Fastanista Birzer Martin 8-1

14 Nikki's Rose Canchari Martin 8-1

7 Tom's to the Max Laviolette Smith 8-1

8 Avisionofchocolate Court Fires 8-1

6 Jeri Bella Loveberry Ashauer 15-1

3 Florida Bird Franco Jayaraman 15-1

1 Roxy Rocket Felix McBride 12-1

12 I Suspect Taylor Eramia Cates 20-1

11 She's Undawnted St Julien Ives 30-1

10 Sham's Shoes Clawson Hornsby 30-1

7 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $25,000

CLOUDY RIVER** has been showing good early speed in competitive starter allowance races, and he fits the conditions of this claiming race very well. ZIP 'N SIP was beaten a neck in an unusually fast conditioned-claimer only two races back. He has been consistent at the meeting and has enough speed to be in a striking position turning for home. TWIRLING CINNAMON is a stake-winning sprinter who finished second at this claiming price only two races back. He was badly overmatched in his last race.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Cloudy River St Julien Martin 9-2

8 Zip 'n Sip Santana Shorter 6-1

1 Twirling Cinnamon Contreras Hartman 4-1

2 Political Justice Parker Puhl 8-1

4 Steel Locket Pompell Smith 12-1

13 Mud Light Canchari Morse 8-1

14 Sharm Eramia Broberg 12-1

5 Imma Bling Corbett Matthews 8-1

6 Star's Valentino Loveberry Petalino 10-1

12 Hat of Jacks Vazquez Caldwell 8-1

7 Go Vo Birzer Manley 12-1

11 Mystery Solved Franco Caster 12-1

10 By Golly It's a Cat Landeros Vance 12-1

9 Bombmarito Roman Chleborad 20-1

8 Purse $83,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

BIG WORLD**** is a graded stake-winner who ships from Louisiana after consecutive state-bred stake victories, and her recent workouts at Fair Grounds appear strong. UNTOUCHABLE U has been forwardly placed in three consecutive second-place finishes, and the beaten even-money favorite keeps the leading rider and may prove difficult to catch. TAXABLE has not raced since October, but she was narrowly defeated in the Grade 3 Fantasy last spring at Oaklawn. She always fires well when fresh.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Big World Santana Amoss 6-5

5 Untouchable U Franco Diodoro 5-2

4 Taxable Contreras Asmussen 9-2

6 Curlish Figure Vazquez Calhoun 8-1

2 Titanium Felix Moquett 12-1

8 Cleverness Birzer Chleborad 15-1

1 Merilore Loveberry Caldwell 15-1

7 Bonita Cat Laviolette Campbell 20-1

9 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $25,000

STUMP** was beaten only 1 length after setting the pace in a third-place return to the races. He was given a confidence lift when the runner-up came back to score a decisive victory. FREE MUSIC set a contested pace and battled gamely to the finish in a second-place effort. He was claimed by sharp connections and may not have to improve much to graduate. ITALIAN CANDY is an unraced colt who is bred to be fast, and he has an encouraging series of workouts for a stable that wins with this kind.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Stump St Julien Whited 8-1

3 Free Music Vazquez Villafranco 9-5

12 Italian Candy Contreras Asmussen 9-2

14 Awesome Fu Clawson Fires 4-1

6 Tizuis Or Tizuaint Pompell Klopp 6-1

2 Wait Staff Eramia Hartman 6-1

10 Dreammeister De La Cruz Martin 12-1

1 Commanchero Spring Quinonez Von Hemel 12-1

7 Awesome Mil Borel Thomas 15-1

9 Conquest Assassin Birzer Hall 20-1

11 Inclined to Dance Parker Puhl 15-1

13 Monday Confession Loveberry Rengstorf 15-1

5 Green Moon Rising Marquez Ortiz 30-1

4 The Glory Music Cruz Ives 30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

EDGY appears a solid choice in the second race and a good one to key in trifecta or superfecta wagers. The race drew a full field of 12, but most stand a very little chance of finishing fourth or better. The sixth race begins the 50-cent late Pick-4 and may have a single in DUTCH PARROT. The seventh race also brings a full field, and spreading out in hopes of a big number is reasonable. The eighth race has a deserved favorite in BIG WORLD, but two others would be no surprise. The final race is a three- or four-horse race depending on whether AWESOME FU draws into the race.

Sports on 03/30/2017