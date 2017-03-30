ADVERTISEMENT
Home /
This article was published today at 7:07 p.m.
PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER
NWA Democrat-Gazette/JASON IVESTER
Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen practices on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, at Charlotte Latin High School. The Razorbacks will play Virginia Tech on Thursday for the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
FAYETTEVILLE — Watch video from the first four periods of Arkansas' second spring practice Thursday.
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Comments on: Sights and sounds from Arkansas' second spring practice
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.