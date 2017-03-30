State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BREWER Fair Fair Fair Good
CONWAY Good Good Excellent Excellent
GREERS FERRY Good -- -- Good
HARRIS BRAKE Good Good Good Good
MAUMELLE Excellent Poor Good Good
OVERCUP Good Fair Good Poor
SUNSET Fair Fair -- Fair
SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Good Good Good Good
NORRELL Good Fair Fair Fair
PECKERWOOD Fair -- Fair Good
WILLASTEIN Excellent -- Excellent --
WINONA Fair Good Fair Poor
ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) -- -- -- Fair
ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) Fair -- Fair --
ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) Excellent -- Fair Good
LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Good Poor Fair Good
ARKANSAS RIVER* (LITTLE ROCK) Good Good Good Good
BISHOP PARK PONDS Good Good Good Poor
LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Heavy generation has kept water levels high. When the water conditions are right and the weather is warm, caddis hatches are plentiful on all sections of the river. For fly-fishing, caddis imitators, gold ribbed hare's ear, pheasant tails, soft hackles, sowbugs and streamers have been effective. Pink and cotton-candy-colored Trout Magnet bodies on chartreuse heads are recommended for spin fishing.
NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BULL SHOALS Good -- -- Good
NORFORK Good -- -- Excellent
BULL SHOALS TAILWATER Big brown trout have been hitting sculpins and minnows. Rainbows trout fishing has been slow, but anglers have had some success with fluorescent yellow Powerbait, gold inline spinnerbaits or blue/silver spoons.
NORTH FORK RIVER Low generation has been conducive to wade fishing, but fishing has been poor. The most productive flies have been size 18-22 midge patterns like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and size 14-16 soft hackles, like the Green Butt. Egg patterns and double-fly presentations have been productive. There have been reliable hatches of small midges and caddis. Try a size 24 Adams parachute or a size 18 elk hair caddis. Dry Run Creek is very crowded due to spring break. The hot flies have been size 14 sowbugs, size 12 Y2Ks and various colored San Juan worms.
SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
FELSENTHAL Good -- -- Good
COLUMBIA Fair -- -- Fair
SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
TRI-COUNTY -- -- -- --
NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BEAVER Good -- -- Good
BEAVER TAILWATER Walleye are biting on jigs tipped with minnows and crankbaits between Beaver town and Holiday Island. White bass are biting Rapalas and Alabama rigs. Trout are hitting Powerbait in deep water. Fly fishing is good between Bertrand Boat Ramp and Spider Creek Landing, and directly below the dam off the gravel bar. Best flies have been Hare's Ears nymphs, sowbugs and midges in olive, blue dunn, black and gold.
ELMDALE Good Excellent Fair Excellent
FAYETTEVILLE Good Good Poor --
SEQUOYAH Good Poor Fair Good
NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
CROWN Good -- Fair Good
POINSETT Poor Fair Fair Poor
SPRING RIVER Water levels are running at 323 cfs and clear. Olive Woollies, Y2Ks and chartreuse mop flies are working well for trout. Large white marabou jigs are working well for smallmouth bass. Hot pink Trout Magnets are catching all species.
SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
MILLWOOD Excellent Excellent Good Excellent
GREESON Good -- -- Excellent
WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ATKINS Fair Fair Good Good
DARDANELLE Excellent Excellent Excellent Excellent
DEGRAY Fair Fair -- Fair
OUACHITA Excellent Fair Good Excellent
HAMILTON Poor -- -- Fair
NIMROD Good Good Good Excellent
CATHERINE Walleyes from 3-5 pounds are being caught in the tailrace from the bridge to the shoals. Catch them by trolling shallow running crankbaits in the main channel during periods of generation. Carolina rigs tipped with live minnows or nightcrawlers also will work well in current or slackwater. Crappie are present and being caught in the tailrace from the bridge to the dam.
SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) -- -- -- --
CANE CREEK Fair Fair Excellent Poor
CHICOT -- Fair Excellent --
NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm
