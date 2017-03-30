State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER Fair Fair Fair Good

CONWAY Good Good Excellent Excellent

GREERS FERRY Good -- -- Good

HARRIS BRAKE Good Good Good Good

MAUMELLE Excellent Poor Good Good

OVERCUP Good Fair Good Poor

SUNSET Fair Fair -- Fair

SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Good Good Good Good

NORRELL Good Fair Fair Fair

PECKERWOOD Fair -- Fair Good

WILLASTEIN Excellent -- Excellent --

WINONA Fair Good Fair Poor

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) -- -- -- Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) Fair -- Fair --

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) Excellent -- Fair Good

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Good Poor Fair Good

ARKANSAS RIVER* (LITTLE ROCK) Good Good Good Good

BISHOP PARK PONDS Good Good Good Poor

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Heavy generation has kept water levels high. When the water conditions are right and the weather is warm, caddis hatches are plentiful on all sections of the river. For fly-fishing, caddis imitators, gold ribbed hare's ear, pheasant tails, soft hackles, sowbugs and streamers have been effective. Pink and cotton-candy-colored Trout Magnet bodies on chartreuse heads are recommended for spin fishing.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS Good -- -- Good

NORFORK Good -- -- Excellent

BULL SHOALS TAILWATER Big brown trout have been hitting sculpins and minnows. Rainbows trout fishing has been slow, but anglers have had some success with fluorescent yellow Powerbait, gold inline spinnerbaits or blue/silver spoons.

NORTH FORK RIVER Low generation has been conducive to wade fishing, but fishing has been poor. The most productive flies have been size 18-22 midge patterns like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and size 14-16 soft hackles, like the Green Butt. Egg patterns and double-fly presentations have been productive. There have been reliable hatches of small midges and caddis. Try a size 24 Adams parachute or a size 18 elk hair caddis. Dry Run Creek is very crowded due to spring break. The hot flies have been size 14 sowbugs, size 12 Y2Ks and various colored San Juan worms.

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL Good -- -- Good

COLUMBIA Fair -- -- Fair

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

TRI-COUNTY -- -- -- --

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER Good -- -- Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Walleye are biting on jigs tipped with minnows and crankbaits between Beaver town and Holiday Island. White bass are biting Rapalas and Alabama rigs. Trout are hitting Powerbait in deep water. Fly fishing is good between Bertrand Boat Ramp and Spider Creek Landing, and directly below the dam off the gravel bar. Best flies have been Hare's Ears nymphs, sowbugs and midges in olive, blue dunn, black and gold.

ELMDALE Good Excellent Fair Excellent

FAYETTEVILLE Good Good Poor --

SEQUOYAH Good Poor Fair Good

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CROWN Good -- Fair Good

POINSETT Poor Fair Fair Poor

SPRING RIVER Water levels are running at 323 cfs and clear. Olive Woollies, Y2Ks and chartreuse mop flies are working well for trout. Large white marabou jigs are working well for smallmouth bass. Hot pink Trout Magnets are catching all species.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

MILLWOOD Excellent Excellent Good Excellent

GREESON Good -- -- Excellent

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS Fair Fair Good Good

DARDANELLE Excellent Excellent Excellent Excellent

DEGRAY Fair Fair -- Fair

OUACHITA Excellent Fair Good Excellent

HAMILTON Poor -- -- Fair

NIMROD Good Good Good Excellent

CATHERINE Walleyes from 3-5 pounds are being caught in the tailrace from the bridge to the shoals. Catch them by trolling shallow running crankbaits in the main channel during periods of generation. Carolina rigs tipped with live minnows or nightcrawlers also will work well in current or slackwater. Crappie are present and being caught in the tailrace from the bridge to the dam.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) -- -- -- --

CANE CREEK Fair Fair Excellent Poor

CHICOT -- Fair Excellent --

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

