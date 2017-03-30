TRACK AND FIELD

UA hogging spots at Texas Relays

The Arkansas Razorbacks have four of the top six spots through four heptathlon events Wednesday at the Texas Relays in Austin.

Razorbacks junior Taliyah Brooks, the defending Texas Relays champion, is second with 3,691 points. Junior Payton Stumbaugh is third with 3,652 points, sophomore Kelsey Herman is fifth with 3,585 and senior Leigha Brown is sixth with 3,541.

Eric Bougard, a former Georgia athlete now competing for Chula Vista Elite, leads the heptathlon with 3,740 points. Former Razorback Alex Gochenour, competing unattached, is fourth with 3,594 points.

The heptathlon concludes today with the long jump, javelin and 800 meters.

ATHLETICS

ASU extends Adidas partnership

The Arkansas State University athletic department announced Wednesday that it has entered a new seven-year partnership extension with Adidas.

"We're excited to announce an unprecedented apparel contract for Arkansas State Intercollegiate Athletics," ASU Athletic Director Terry Mohajir said in a news release. "This renewed partnership is a great tribute to the emerging brand of the Red Wolves and the wonderful accomplishments our athletics department has achieved. This agreement puts us in an elite partnership status with adidas."

With the new all-school deal that began Sept. 1, the German-based company whose U.S. headquarters are in Portland, Ore., remains the official athletic footwear, apparel, accessory and equipment brand of the Red Wolves through the 2022-2023 season.

BOWLING

ASU selected to NCAA field

The Arkansas State women's team was one of eight teams selected Wednesday to participate in the NCAA Women's Bowling Championship in Baton Rouge.

ASU earned the tournament's No. 3 seed. Nebraska is No. 1, followed by McKendree. Sam Houston State, Vanderbilt, Fairleigh Dickinson, Stephen F. Austin and Maryland Eastern Shore also are in the field.

It is the 10th consecutive appearance for the Red Wolves in the tournament. ASU is 82-32 after finishing as a runner-up in the Southland Conference Bowling Tournament last weekend.

The NCAA championship will be held April 13-15 at Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge. The championship final will be aired at 5:30 p.m. Central April 15 on ESPNU.

