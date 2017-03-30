Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, March 30, 2017, 2:10 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference says it wants Arkansas gun law changed

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:09 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK — The Sun Belt Conference says it wants college sporting events exempted from a new Arkansas law expanding where concealed handguns are allowed, the second conference to call for changes to the gun rights measure.

Sun Belt Commissioner Karl Benson said Thursday that he supports a proposal pending before the House to exempt the events from the gun law that Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed last week.

The new law allows people with concealed handgun licenses to carry on college campuses, in government buildings and some bars if they undergo up to eight hours of active-shooter training. Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock are Sun Belt schools. The Southeastern Conference has also backed the exemption.

The House plans to take up the exemption measure Thursday afternoon.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story and read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

