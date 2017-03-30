Top QB Gunnell and friends set to visit Arkansas

Arkansas will entertain highly regarded sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell and several other prospects for a two-day visit starting on Friday.

Gunnell, 6-6, 200 pounds of St. Pius X High School in Houston has more 20 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, LSU, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Texas A&M, Louisville, Georgia, Houston and Northwestern.

He and his father visited Fayetteville for last year’s spring game. He’s looking forward to learning more about the program.

“I’m excited to spend time with the coaches and see where the program going and see the academic side,” said Gunnell, whose grandfather, Jim Price played linebacker for the Hogs’ 1964 national championship team.

Gunnell along with well regarded sophomore prospects, receiver Jalen Curry of Stafford, Texas; offensive tackle McKade Mettauer of The Woodlands and defensive tackle Gerald Irons III of Spring (Texas) Klein Oak will fly to Tulsa and visit Oklahoma State Friday morning.

The four will then drive to Fayetteville and be accompanied by highly sought-after sophomore tight end Grayson Boomer of Collinsville, Okla. and meet with the Arkansas coaches in the afternoon. They’ll have a more in-depth visit on Saturday.

The Arkansas campus and offensive coordinator Dan Enos are key reasons for his interest.

“The feel when you’re down there on the Hill with all the students and everything,” Gunnell said. “Coach Enos is great and he’s doing great things.”

Gunnell completed 271 of 387 passes for 4,973 yards and 65 touchdowns while having 11 interceptions this past season. He also rushed 54 times for 389 yards and 5 touchdowns.

He and his friends will be able to take in Saturday’s practice. He’s looking forward to watching Enos coach and talking X’s and O’s.

His father, Chris and mother, Julie earned degrees from Arkansas. Gunnell plans to visit Florida State and Nebraska after the trip to Fayetteville. He’ll probably reduce his list of schools in a few months.

“I’ll probably narrow it down towards the start of summer,” Gunnell said.