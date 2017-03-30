Home / Latest News /
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of I-440 near Clinton National Airport closed after wreck
This article was published today at 5:24 p.m.
A portion of Interstate 440 has closed because of an accident near the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport exit, highway officials said.
In a statement around 5:10 p.m., the State Highway and Transportation Department said eastbound lanes were shut down just west of Bankhead Drive in Little Rock.
Additional information regarding the wreck was not released.
About 5:20 p.m., Arkansas Online’s traffic map showed traffic stopped on I-440 as far west as Frazier Pike and east as Mauney Road.
Check back with Arkansas Online for travel updates in the area.
