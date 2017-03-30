UA board approves proposed contract for Paul Rhoads

— The University of Arkansas board of trustees approved a salary of $700,000 for first-year Arkansas defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads today.

The length of Rhoads' amended contract is not publicly available, as the document has not yet been made available through an open records request. Rhoads was paid $350,000 last year, his first on Coach Bret Bielema's staff as defensive backs coach.

Bielema's coordinators -- Rhoads and Dan Enos -- will combine for the same salary as Enos and defensive coordinator Robb Smith made in 2016, when Smith was paid $800,000 and Enos made $700,000. Enos signed an amended contract in January that bumped his salary to $800,000 in 2017 and $850,000 next year.

The salary total for Arkansas' nine assistants in 2017 is $3.895 million, a raise of 1.6 percent over the total of $3.83 million in 2016.

Rhoads, the head coach at Iowa State from 2009-15, is being paid $750,000 per year through 2021 as part of his buyout from the Cyclones, per the Des Moines Register.