More than $400 in cash stolen from Little Rock auto service center, police say
This article was published today at 11:12 a.m.
More than $400 in cash was stolen from a Little Rock oil change station earlier this week, the owner told police.
The burglary happened between 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8 am. Thursday at Quality Oil Change at 5900 Baseline Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The business's owner told officers that entry was made on the building's north side through a window on a bay door that had been broken.
Once inside the closed service center, the burglar entered an office and took $413 in cash from a register as well as an unlocked filing cabinet, the report stated.
Officers noted that the burglar also appeared to have tried to enter through another bay window on the south side of the building and through a north side door.
A description of the thief was not immediately available. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
