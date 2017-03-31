Report details abduction, assault; woman grabbed at central Arkansas restaurant, then robbed, attacked

Police on Thursday released more information in the abduction of a woman at gunpoint outside a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Sherwood.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, told authorities that the assailant approached her about 11:15 p.m. Saturday as she opened the door to her vehicle in the eatery's parking lot at 4600 Silver Creek Drive.

The assailant then shoved a gun into her stomach and told her to get into the car, according to a Sherwood Police Department report.

Authorities noted that the man grabbed the woman by her hair from the back seat, pointed the gun to her neck and told her to "respect and comply with what he says" or he would shoot.

The woman was then forced to drive to a nearby neighborhood, where the assailant forced her to perform a sexual act, the report states.

"If you don't go on about your business I'm going to shoot this b***h up," the man reportedly told the victim at an intersection before fleeing with $300 and a driver's license he had taken from her, the report states.

The assailant was described as a black man in his 20s who stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, according to the report. The victim said he was wearing a "baggy red hoodie" at the time, according to the report.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Metro on 03/31/2017

Print Headline: Abduction, assault report released; Woman grabbed at Sherwood eatery, then robbed, attacked