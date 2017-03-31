Home /
AERIAL VIDEO: Benton's new Riverside Park
This article was published today at 3:39 p.m.
The grand opening for Benton’s new Riverside Park, located at the site of the old airport, is scheduled to be an all day event beginning Saturday morning.
The River Center features an aquatic center, exercise equipment, walking track, basketball/volleyball courts and arena seating for up to 5,200 people.
Riverside Park, will also house a new 18,000-square-foot senior center, a new 50,000-square-foot Boys & Girls Club of Saline County and new soccer and softball complexes.
Watch the video for an aerial tour of the new space. Music by bensound.com.
