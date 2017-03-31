After woman fatally stuck by Arkansas deputy's vehicle in high-speed chase, 2 get prison time

PIGOTT — Two people involved in a high-speed chase have each been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in Arkansas.

The Jonesboro Sun reported that Lea Mamino and Robert Huffines were sentenced Thursday in connection to the 2016 death of 84-year-old Sadine Dixon.

Mamino and Huffines also pleaded guilty to other charges, including theft by receiving and fleeing.

Dixon's car was struck by a Clay County sheriff's deputy who was in pursuit of Huffines and Mamino. Dixon was ejected from her vehicle from the impact of the crash.

Arkansas law states a person can be charged with murder if the incident occurs while committing a felony or fleeing a felony.