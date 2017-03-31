Arkansans start with solid haul

Arkansans led both divisions of the FLW Costa Series Central Division bass tournament Thursday at Lake Dardanelle.

Quincy Houchin of Mabelvale led the pro division by catching five bass that weighed 19 pounds, 12 ounces. That's only 3 ounces ahead of Brandon Lee of Ratcliff (5/19-9), and only 9 ounces ahead of Michael Stetich of Arkeny, Iowa (5/19-3).

Weights tail off gradually all the way down the board, with only 3-1 separating first place from ninth and 10th places.

Evan Barnes of Hot Springs finished the day in sixth place (5/17-13), and Zach King of Clarksville was in seventh place (5/17-3).

Mark Shelton of Fayetteville led the co-angler division by catching five fish that weighed 18-6, giving him a 3-13 cushion over Alan Hults (5/14-9) of Gautier, Miss.

All 406 competitors will fish today's second round. The top 10 pro and co-anglers with the heaviest combined two-day weights will fish in the championship round Saturday. The winning pro will win $50,000 and a fully-rigged Ranger bass boat and Evinrude motor. The co-angler champion will win a Ranger/Evinrude rig, as well.

While Houchin was guarded about specifics, he said the key to his success was finding a spot that he could have to himself. It was in the mid-river section that was protected somewhat from a relentless wind that chilled 406 competitors to the bone Thursday.

"I don't think anybody else has found it, and I think that's the deal," Houchin said.

Fortunately, Houchin got all of his tough fishing out of the way during practice. He said he got a few bites on a frog during practice, but that went cold in short order.

On Thursday, however, the fish turned on, and Houchin caught them flipping a jig.

"I fished a little bit slower than my normal," Houchin said. "I'm known for running and gunning, but I had to slow down and pick my water apart."

The water Houchin fished was very dirty, as it is in most of the lake right now. The bites were subtle, so each cast required undivided attention.

"They were soft," Houchin said. "I never knew they were there."

Houchin said his pattern should continue to produce today, but not as well as it did Thursday.

"It's definitely going to change with the weather, but the way I'm fishing I should definitely catch some, but probably not 20 pounds," he said. "I just hope I get some wind."

Shelton's pro partner, Brent Greek of Joplin, Mo., fished fast, so Shelton fished slow by flipping a tube to offshore structures. Bites were sparse for both anglers, Shelton said, and he caught his last fish in the final 16 minutes. His 6-12 anchor is also the heaviest fish of the tournament so far.

Like Houchin, Shelton said the bites were subtle.

"All the fish I caught basically swam off with it," Shelton said. "I never felt them bite, even the 7-pounder."

Shelton and Greek fished in the Strip Pits, which is renowned for big largemouths. The water there was heavily stained, Shelton said, but it was not muddy. Surprisingly, it was also relatively uncrowded.

The fish were not on the banks in that area, Shelton said, but he added they probably will be today if the sun comes out.

