Arkansas asks court to block order on execution drugs

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas prison officials have asked the state's highest court to stay a judge's order that they must disclose more information about one of the drugs they plan to use in the executions of eight men over an 11-day period in April.

The attorney general's office Friday asked the state Supreme Court to issue a stay of Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen's order requiring Arkansas to release copies of the package insert and labels for its supply of potassium chloride, one of the three drugs used in its lethal injection protocol.

The state said it had released the documents but had redacted information on the labels that it says could lead to identification of the drug's supplier.

