Arkansas gun exemption for stadiums heads to governor's desk

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor a measure exempting college sporting events from a new state law that greatly expands where concealed handguns are allowed.

The Senate approved the exemption measure Friday by a 23-7 vote. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson is expected to sign it into law. The move comes a little over a week after Hutchinson approved legislation that allows someone with a concealed handgun license to carry at colleges, government buildings and some bars to carry if they undergo eight hours of active shooter training.

The Southeastern Conference had urged lawmakers to make the change, saying the concealed handgun law raised concerns. The University of Arkansas is an SEC school.

The measure was opposed by the National Rifle Association, which had backed the expanded concealed handgun law.