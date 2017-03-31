Subscribe Register Login

Friday, March 31, 2017, 1:40 p.m.

Arkansas gun exemption for stadiums heads to governor's desk

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:35 a.m.

In this Sept. 5, 2015, file photo, Arkansas fans cheer on the Hogs during an NCAA college football game against UTEP at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. The Southeastern Conference said Tuesday, March 28, 2017, it wants Arkansas lawmakers to exempt college sporting events such as football games from a new law greatly expanding where concealed handguns are allowed, citing concerns about safety at its games. (AP Photo/Samantha Baker, File)

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor a measure exempting college sporting events from a new state law that greatly expands where concealed handguns are allowed.

The Senate approved the exemption measure Friday by a 23-7 vote. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson is expected to sign it into law. The move comes a little over a week after Hutchinson approved legislation that allows someone with a concealed handgun license to carry at colleges, government buildings and some bars to carry if they undergo eight hours of active shooter training.

The Southeastern Conference had urged lawmakers to make the change, saying the concealed handgun law raised concerns. The University of Arkansas is an SEC school.

The measure was opposed by the National Rifle Association, which had backed the expanded concealed handgun law.

RBear says... March 31, 2017 at 11:52 a.m.

It continues to amaze me that our lawmakers across the nation create some of the dumbest laws and the only way they'll listen is when sports organizations intervene. All hail the mighty (insert your favorite sport here). Apparently, they will be the only ones that legislators will listen to. It happened in NC. It's happening in TX with their bathroom bill exemption to save the Final Four in San Antonio. It's happening in AR. A shame it takes these kind of actions to wake some legislators up to reality.

