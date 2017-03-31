Home / Latest News /
Arkansas lawmakers give initial OK to state's $5.5B budget
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:22 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas lawmakers have given initial approval to the state's $5.5 billion budget for the coming year as they prepare to wrap up this year's legislative session.
The state Senate on Friday approved by a 23-0 vote the proposed Revenue Stabilization Act, which sets spending priorities based on expected revenue. The House later approved an identical version of the bill by an 88-5 vote.
Lawmakers are expected to give their final approval to the budget measure before wrapping up the session Monday.
The proposal calls for increasing state funding by $163 million, with most of that money going to the state Department of Human Services. It also calls for increasing funding to public schools and prisons, while setting aside nearly $16 million for the state's rainy day fund.
