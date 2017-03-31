Subscribe Register Login

Man found guilty in 2011 killing of Arkansas police dispatcher, sentenced to life in prison

Friday, March 31, 2017, 11:24 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

The Recruiting Guy

Arkansas O-line target Owen Condon talks upcoming visit

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:40 a.m.

junior-offensive-lineman-owen-condon

Junior offensive lineman Owen Condon.

Highly regarded Junior offensive lineman Owen Condon joined Recruiting Thursday to talk about his upcoming visit to Arkansas on Friday and Saturday.

Condon, 6-7, 315 pounds Oklahoma City, (Okla.) Bishop McGuinness has 18 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Georgia, Houston, Arizona State, TCU, Oklahoma State and others. He was in Fayetteville to watch the Hogs defeat Florida 31-10 last season. His mother, Sheri will get her first look at Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are looking to sign two or three offensive linemen for the 2018 class.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas O-line target Owen Condon talks upcoming visit

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online