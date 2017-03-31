Arkansas O-line target Owen Condon talks upcoming visit

Highly regarded Junior offensive lineman Owen Condon joined Recruiting Thursday to talk about his upcoming visit to Arkansas on Friday and Saturday.

Condon, 6-7, 315 pounds Oklahoma City, (Okla.) Bishop McGuinness has 18 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Georgia, Houston, Arizona State, TCU, Oklahoma State and others. He was in Fayetteville to watch the Hogs defeat Florida 31-10 last season. His mother, Sheri will get her first look at Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are looking to sign two or three offensive linemen for the 2018 class.