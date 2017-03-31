AT THE POST

DAY 46 Of 57

THURSDAY'S ATTENDANCE 3,750

THURSDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $2,714,250

THURSDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $293,450

THURSDAY'S PICK-5 PAYOUT $2,163.45

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Laurel Park, 12:10 p.m.; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 1:25 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Hawthorne, 4:10 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Palm Beach (greyhounds), 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach, 6:25 p.m.; Southland, 8:30 p.m.; Los Alamitos, 9 p.m.

THURSDAY'S STARS

Ramon Vazquez won the fifth race with Schulyer Warrior ($23) and the sixth race with Dutch Parrot ($3.80) to move into second place in the jockey standings with 37 victories in 245 starts. He trails Geovanni Franco, who didn't win any races Thursday and has 38 victories in 195 starts. Ricardo Santana, who is in third place with 35 victories, won with Big World ($3.20) in the eighth race. Alex Canchari, who is in fourth place with 34 victories in 219 starts, did not win a race Thursday.

FIVE O ONE FAVORED IN RAINBOW

Five O One is the 8-5 program favorite for today's $100,000 Rainbow Stakes at Oaklawn, a 6-furlong race restricted to 3-year-old Arkansas-bred colts and geldings.

Probable post time for the Rainbow, the eighth of nine races, is 4:42 p.m.

Five O One, a son of 2011 Breeders' Cup Classic winner Drosselmeyer, hasn't started since winning his Feb. 3 career debut against state-bred allowance company for owner Staton Flurry of Hot Springs and trainer Brad Cox. He was under consideration for a state-bred first-level allowance/optional claiming sprint March 10, but Cox decided to run older stablemate Detroit Cowboy, who was a front-running 1-length winner for Ten Strike Racing.

"We intended on getting another race in Five O One," Cox said. "It didn't happen. Wasn't a soundness issue or anything. He hasn't missed any training. I really don't feel fitness will be an issue on Friday."

Four-time defending Oaklawn riding champion Ricardo Santana has the return call on Five O One, who is scheduled to break from post 3 and carry equal top weight of 122 pounds.

Five O One has had four published workouts since his debut victory, the last a 5-furlong move from the gate (:59.80) March 18. The time ranked second among 39 works registered at the distance.

"He had a great breeze two weekends ago," Cox said. "I think he's set up for a big effort, I really do."

PETROV TO WORK TODAY

Petrov is scheduled to work today in preparation for the $1 million Arkansas Derby on April 15 at Oaklawn, co-owner/trainer Ron Moquett said.

Among Oaklawn's leading Kentucky Derby candidates, Petrov is coming off a fourth-place finish in the $900,000 Rebel Stakes at 1 1/16 miles March 18, the final major local prep for the Arkansas Derby. He also ran second in Oaklawn's $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes on Jan. 16 and $500,000 Southwest Stakes on Feb. 20.

Friday's scheduled breeze would be the first for Petrov since he was beaten 2 lengths by Malagacy in the Rebel. Two noses separated Petrov from second.

"We're starting to gear up toward the Derby here," Moquett said Thursday morning.

Other locally based horses pointing for the Arkansas Derby include Untrapped, Silver Dust and Lookin At Lee, third, fifth and sixth, respectively, in the Rebel.

Also expected for the 1⅛-mile Arkansas Derby are unbeaten Malagacy and Classic Empire, the country's champion 2-year-old male.

Both Malagacy and Classic Empire have been based this year in Florida.

RAPID REACTION

Unbeaten late Triple Crown nominee Rapid Dial is under consideration for several upcoming stakes races, including the $150,000 Northern Spur at 1 1/16 miles on April 15 at Oaklawn, co-owner/trainer Ingrid Mason said Thursday morning.

Rapid Dial is 2 for 2 after a half-length entry-level allowance/optional claiming victory in Sunday's eighth race. Under Ramon Vazquez, Rapid Dial ran 6 furlongs over a fast track in 1:10.71 to earn a 77 Beyer Speed Figure.

"He obviously needs to stretch out," Mason said. "He's going to be much better doing that. I was very impressed with him because he had pressure ... he never got a breather. That being said, it shows what kind of horse he is."

From the first crop of Florida Derby winner Dialed In, Rapid Dial was a sparkling March 11 debut winner and late Triple Crown nominee ($6,000 fee).

Rapid Dial returned to the track Thursday morning to begin preparing for his next start.

In addition to the Northern Spur, Mason said Rapid Dial is a candidate for the $250,000 Illinois Derby at 1⅛ miles on April 22 at Hawthorne and the $250,000 Pat Day Mile on May 6 at Churchill Downs. The trainer said he will "definitely stretch out" for his next start.

"I'm more leaning toward the later races, obviously," Mason said. "But we want to keep our options open."

