Besides record, Arkansas sees parallels with Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks will try to open SEC play by winning three consecutive series for the first time since 2009 when they take on Alabama this weekend.

The Razorbacks (20-5, 5-1 SEC) open a three-game series against the Crimson Tide (12-13, 1-5) at 6 tonight at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville is tied for first in the SEC West with Auburn. Alabama is tied for last with Texas A&M.

"You can't really think about that, because anybody can win any day of the week," Arkansas infielder Chad Spanberger said. "It's the SEC, so everybody's good.

"You've just got to come out and play and don't worry about if we're first or they're last."

Alabama has a new coach in Greg Goff, who led Louisiana Tech to a 42-20 record last season -- including a 3-2 victory at Arkansas -- and the Bulldogs' first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1987.

"He's a good coach," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "That's why he got the job. He did a great job at Louisiana Tech. When they came in here and beat us, they were pretty excited when they left, I know that.

"He's inherited a good team. It's just a matter of time before they really get it going. I just hope it's after we get out of there."

Alabama returns five starting position players and two pitchers from its SEC rotation in Jake Walters and Nick Eicholtz from last season's team that swept the Razorbacks at Baum Stadium.

"Basically, the team we're going to play, that's the same team that beat us three times here last year," Van Horn said. "We have our hands full."

Arkansas shortstop Jax Biggers said the Razorbacks can't look at Alabama's record and assume a series victory.

"It's baseball, and crazy things happen," Biggers said. "If you don't compete every pitch and every inning, it can go sideways quick."

Walters (4-2, 2.08 ERA), a junior right-hander, will start tonight against Arkansas sophomore right-hander Blaine Knight (3-1, 2.51).

It will be Walters' third start against the Razorbacks. As a freshman, he went 4 1/3 innings and allowed 6 earned runs in an 8-4 Arkansas victory. Last season, he went 7 innings and allowed 2 earned runs with 9 strikeouts in Alabama's 10-4 victory.

Walters has 33 strikeouts and 18 walks in 33 2/3 innings. He had 8 strikeouts and 8 walks while allowing 1 hit and 2 unearned runs in 5 innings in Missouri's 3-0 victory over the Tide, and 4 strikeouts and 6 walks with 5 hits and 2 earned runs in 5 1/3 innings when Alabama beat South Carolina 4-2. He threw 125 pitches against Missouri and 108 against South Carolina.

"He's grinding out some innings because he's a veteran," Van Horn said. "He knows how to get out of jams. He's still giving up a few runs, but it's not like teams are tearing him up. His numbers are pretty good. He's just had a little bit of control issues.

"We see that, but it can change. It's game-to-game. If he's on, we have to swing. If he's missing and we're ahead in the count, we're going to be picky."

Alabama lost to Auburn 4-3 on Tuesday in Montgomery, Ala., although it didn't count in the SEC standings. The Tide opened SEC play by being swept by Missouri, then took 1 of 3 games from South Carolina.

The Razorbacks and Tide both have a team batting average of .283. Alabama's ERA is 3.28 compared to Arkansas' 3.32.

"Alabama is obviously not off to the start that they wanted, but if you look at their numbers, they're almost exactly the same as ours," Van Horn said. "They just don't have the wins in league play. I know how they feel."

The Razorbacks finished 7-23 in SEC games last season.

