D-line inexperience gets Hogs thinking

FAYETTEVILLE -- The returning players on the Arkansas Razorbacks' defensive front combined for six starts last season, five of them from true freshman McTelvin Agim at the end of last year and one by defensive end Karl Roesler in the season opener.

The lack of experience on the line, a changeover in position coaches to John Scott and a shift to a base three-man front have put the defensive line in an early spotlight during the Razorbacks' spring drills.

The sophomore Agim, and seniors Roesler and Bijhon Jackson have been running with the first unit. The group behind them -- which includes junior Armon Watts, sophomores Austin Capps, T.J. Smith and Daytrieon Dean, and redshirt freshmen Briston Guidry and Jonathan Marshall -- is quite green.

No wonder Coach Bret Bielema suggested Wednesday that senior center Frank Ragnow, a two-year starter, might merit a look at defensive end.

"Somebody might have told me about that comment today, and if he's offering Frank Ragnow, I'm taking Frank Ragnow to utilize when I'm allowed to," defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads said, grinning. "I doubt very much that will be allowed too often. We'll see where that goes."

Bielema said Monday that if Arkansas was still playing a base 4-3 scheme he would be concerned about depth on the front. That's why players such as Roesler and outside linebacker Michael Taylor are expected to train as both ends and outside linebackers as spring rolls along.

In the middle, Jackson gets his first shot at holding a starting position. The 6-2, 330-pounder from El Dorado put up nine tackles and 2½ sacks last season.

"I challenged him hard in January," Bielema said. "He had leaned up and had a really, really nice winter session, and then he popped a quad two weeks before spring break I guess."

Jackson went home to southern Arkansas for a day or two during spring break, but then returned for intensive rehab with head athletic trainer Matt Summers.

"That shows me the commitment level of where he's at," Bielema said. "If you're a guy that's defined as a senior by maybe going beyond where you've ever been before, I think he's my leading candidate."

Jackson, who has done extra running to lose weight in the offseason, described this as a big year for him.

"My time has flown by," he said. "I've got to really capitalize on this opportunity, especially in this new defense. I really like my new opportunity."

Jackson said he knows he came to Arkansas with high expectations and hasn't met them yet.

"It kind of bothered me early," he said. "I mean I haven't done some of the things I'm probably capable of doing, but I know what I'm capable of. I know this defense is gonna help me showcase some of the things that I'm better at doing. I'm really excited."

Rhoads said the defensive linemen will have a steep learning curve.

"We're not starting over with everything, with every position, but that group, there's a lot of differences in what we did a year ago and what we're doing now," he said. "So over the course of the next 13 practices, I want to see a lot of learning take place. So we go from maybe playing a little tentative because we're not sure at this point to playing fast on April 29."

Jackson said the new responsibilities for the nose guard are very different from a year ago.

"I can just come off and play," he said. "Last year was just kind of come off and hold the gap or whatever. Now I can just come off and play and not worry about what gap I come out in. They go to pass, I pass rush."

Scott said he's noticed an edge to Jackson's demeanor.

"One of the things he talked to me about was how, being a senior, he wanted to go out on top and really leave his mark on our unit and on our team," Scott said. "So far he's had that approach and he's really worked like that. He's done a nice job in the offseason program."

Scott, who came to Arkansas from the New York Jets, said the three linemen will have to learn versatility.

"You've got to be interchangeable," he said. "You have to really be able to play across the front. That's one of the things we had to do with the Jets sometimes. Our nose guard would be in a 3-technique, based on what we were doing, if they slid a formation, so you really need to know what everybody's doing."

Scott said he senses Agim, who had 27 tackles, 2½ sacks and 2 hurries last year, likes his role in the new scheme.

"Coaches like guys who can play, and he's a talent," Scott said. "He has a lot of ability and this is a great opportunity for him, with what we're doing, to really showcase his skills and see if he can really become the guy and do some special things."

Jackson said the defensive linemen are adapting well to Scott's style.

"He's really personable," Jackson said. "He's fun in the meeting rooms. He's really energetic on the field. I like what he's doing ...especially the energy. I think he's gonna be a really good fit for us."

