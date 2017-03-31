Former Arkansas youth pastor convicted of raping teen sisters

A former Arkansas youth pastor was found guilty Thursday of raping two teenage sisters in 2014 and now faces up to 80 years in prison, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reports.

Andrew Lee Jackson, 31, of White Hall was convicted on two felony counts of rape, one for each victim. According to the newspaper, the jury recommended a sentence of 40 years on each count. Judge Marcia Hearnsberger will decide at an April 11 sentencing hearing whether his sentences will be served concurrently or consecutively.

Prosecutors originally charged Jackson with 13 counts of rape, one for each incident, but reduced the charges to two counts, one for each victim, before the trial began, the Sentinel-Record reported.

The victims, who were 13 and 16 at the time of the rapes, are sisters, according to the paper. The two girls often spent the night at Jackson’s home, with the 16-year-old living there for a period of time.

The jury heard three days of testimony and deliberated for 90 minutes before finding Jackson guilty. Jurors recommended the sentence after 30 minutes of deliberation.

