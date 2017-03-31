Subscribe Register Login

Friday, March 31, 2017, 1:42 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

The Recruiting Guy

Future Hog Gabe Richardson euphoric about scholarship

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 12:12 p.m.

arkansas-coach-bret-bielema-watches-practice-tuesday-march-28-2017-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas coach Bret Bielema watches practice Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in Fayetteville.

Junior college defensive end/linebacker Gabe Richardson talked about his emotional high on Recruiting Thursday after Coach Bret Bielema told him was being put on scholarship.

Richardson, 6-4, 240 pounds, of Hutchinson Communty College in Kansas initially chose to join the Hogs as a blue shirt and be awarded a scholarship at a later time. He picked Arkansas over a scholarship offer from Buffalo.

Numerous schools were trying to change his mind with a promise of a scholarship, but he was determined to be a Razorback. His close friend Nah Nani also chimed in about Richardson and about the first time she met him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Future Hog Gabe Richardson euphoric about scholarship

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online