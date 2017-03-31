Future Hog Gabe Richardson euphoric about scholarship

Junior college defensive end/linebacker Gabe Richardson talked about his emotional high on Recruiting Thursday after Coach Bret Bielema told him was being put on scholarship.

Richardson, 6-4, 240 pounds, of Hutchinson Communty College in Kansas initially chose to join the Hogs as a blue shirt and be awarded a scholarship at a later time. He picked Arkansas over a scholarship offer from Buffalo.

Numerous schools were trying to change his mind with a promise of a scholarship, but he was determined to be a Razorback. His close friend Nah Nani also chimed in about Richardson and about the first time she met him.