Hogs keep rolling, win opener at Alabama

Blaine Knight allowed one run in eight innings and No. 20 Arkansas cruised to a 7-1 win at Alabama on Friday.

Knight struck out seven and allowed three hits for the Razorbacks (21-5, 6-1 SEC). Alabama scored its only run in the first inning before Knight retired 19 consecutive batters.

Knight didn't allow any walks and has only two walks through 40 1/3 innings this season. The Razorbacks won a series opener for the sixth time this year.

Arkansas took a 2-1 lead on Luke Bonfield's two-run home run in the top of the third inning. The Razorbacks scored two more in the fourth on a passed ball and a Bonfield single, and chased Alabama starter Jake Walters in the fifth with four straight singles, capped by Jake Arledge's RBI hit.

The Razorbacks recorded 17 hits against the Crimson Tide (12-14, 1-6), but stranded 14 base runners. All nine Arkansas starters recorded a hit, led by Bonfield, Arledge and Jared Gates with three apiece.