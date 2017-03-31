In a first, SpaceX reuses rocket to send up satellite

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- SpaceX launched its first recycled rocket Thursday, the biggest leap yet in its bid to drive down costs and speed up flights.

It was the first time SpaceX founder Elon Musk tried to fly a booster that soared before on an orbital mission. He was at a loss for words once the Falcon 9 core had landed on the bull's-eye of the ocean platform after liftoff with a broadcasting satellite, achieving what some had once told him was impossible.

"This is a huge day. My mind's blown, frankly," Musk said. He called it an "incredible milestone in the history of space" and predicted, "This is going to be a huge revolution in spaceflight."

This particular first stage landed on an ocean platform almost exactly a year ago after a space station launch for NASA. SpaceX refurbished and tested the 15-foot booster, still sporting its nine original engines. It aimed for another vertical landing at sea once it was finished boosting the satellite for the SES company of Luxembourg.

Longtime customer SES got a discount for agreeing to use a salvaged rocket, but wouldn't say how much. It's not just about the savings, said SES chief technology officer Martin Halliwell. He called it "a big step for everybody -- something that's never, ever been done before."

"Absolutely astounding," Halliwell said after his company's satellite reached the proper orbit. "Just opened the door into a whole new era of spaceflight."

SES is considering more launches later this year on reused Falcon boosters. At a news conference, Musk personally thanked Halliwell for having faith in SpaceX.

Boosters typically are discarded after liftoff, sinking into the Atlantic. SpaceX began flying back the Falcon's first-stage, kerosene-fueled boosters in 2015; it's since landed eight, three at Cape Canaveral and five on ocean platforms.

