• Peggy Whitson, 57, set a record with her eighth spacewalk, the most by a woman, floating out of the International Space Station to set up a new docking port and install shields to protect against micrometeorite strikes.

• Bob Tracy, a Philadelphia transit worker who called police a year ago when he found a bag containing $15,000 on a street in Upper Darby, Pa., will get to keep the cash because no one who tried to claim it could prove it was theirs, authorities said.

• Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence, R.I., posted on social media that even though Pope Francis endorses giving money to panhandlers, throwing them loose change is demeaning, a potential safety hazard and can allow dishonest people to prey upon the compassion of others.

• Lisa Love, principal of a high school in Harrisburg, Pa., where about 500 students got one-day suspensions, said she took the "radical" action because too many students were skipping class and loitering around the school.

• Philip Calder, an Australian television reporter, said he came across a dead, 5-foot-long bull shark that apparently was swept up in coastal flooding caused by Cyclone Debbie and wound up in a puddle in the Queensland town of Ayr.

• Ashley Aleman of Watsonville, Calif., suspects that her cat, BooBoo, jumped into a car in August 2014 and somehow traveled 3,000 miles to Ontario, Canada, where shelter workers last week discovered the feline's microchip and subsequently notified Aleman.

• Bryant Rylee, a youth minister from Moundville, Ala., is calling himself the "sandcastle bandit" after he was fined $25 for using a metal garden hoe to dig in the sand with his 7-year-old son while they were on spring break in Panama City, Fla., violating a city ordinance that bars the use of metal tools on the beach.

• Rolando Omongos, 21, a Filipino fisherman, said his uncle starved to death while the two were lost at sea in their tiny boat, and Omongos survived on rainwater, raw fish and prayers for two months until he was rescued by a passing ship.

• Catlin Miller, 5, was suspended from school in Raeford, N.C., for a day after officials said she broke the school's nonviolence policies when she picked up a stick that resembled a gun and pretended to shoot intruders of a make-believe Viking kingdom as she played with two friends during recess.

