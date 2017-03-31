Johnny Gibson, who started last year, buried on depth chart

— Johnny Gibson, who started the final five games last season at right guard, isn't working with the starters or the second-team offensive lines.

"Johnny had a team issue that is keeping him out of the first group or actually getting team reps period," offensive line coach Kurt Anderson said. "He'll work his way back in there when Coach [Bret] Bielema sees fit for that."

Gibson, a redshirt junior from Dumas who was put on scholarship late last season, is limited to individual drills for now.

"My advice to him is that people make mistakes, but at the same time, you've got to learn from them," Anderson said. "He's got to turn this into a positive and attack every workout, every practice. As he earns back the trust of the head coach and his line coach and his teammates, he'll get his reps back in there.

"He's obviously very talented. He understands that. So I would expect nothing less from Johnny Gibson that when he gets his opportunity that he's going to try and seize the moment."

Senior Jake Raulerson is working at first-team right guard and junior Zach Rogers is getting reps with the second team.