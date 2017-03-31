Home / Latest News /
Judge approves deal for Trump to pay $25M to settle suits over now-defunct university
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:51 a.m.
- Comments (3)
A judge has approved an agreement for President Donald Trump to pay $25 million to settle lawsuits over his now-defunct Trump University.
The decision Friday by U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel in San Diego ends nearly seven years of legal battles with customers who claimed they were misled by failed promises to teach success in real estate.
The ruling settles two class-action lawsuits and a civil lawsuit by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.
Trump had vowed never to settle but said after the election that he didn't have time for a trial, even though he believed he would have prevailed. Under terms of the settlement, he admits no wrongdoing.
Attorneys for the customers say thousands will get at least 90 percent of their money back.
Comments on: Judge approves deal for Trump to pay $25M to settle suits over now-defunct university
ARMNAR says... March 31, 2017 at noon
Treasonous charlatan.
LRDawg says... March 31, 2017 at 12:14 p.m.
POTUS city slicked the whole south. Couldnt slick people who actually think for themselves though. 25 mil is nothing to the POTUS but for the avg Joe's who wanted real estate courses and never got them....its 1 less student loan to worry about! For the POTUS its ANOTHER loss in his book....Trump hasnt won much since Russia went under investigation
3WorldState1 says... March 31, 2017 at 12:57 p.m.
Yet another lie. He looked at us straight in the face and said he was not going to pay this settlement. The students didn't have a case he said, and (guess what) everyone was lying. And now he pays.
Said he was going to Make MX pay for the wall. Now we have too.
Said jobs were staying here - they are pouring into MX
Said he was going to insure everyone. Wants to kick off more than if ACA was just repealed - Over 24m
Said he was going to rip up nafta. Proposed doc today with very minimal changes, and all benefit the rich
I mean, I could just keep going.
Lock him up.
