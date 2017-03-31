Man found guilty in 2011 killing of Arkansas police dispatcher, sentenced to life in prison

HOT SPRINGS — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the 2011 death of police dispatcher Dawna Natzke.

Kevin Duck, 33, appeared in Judge John Homer Wright's courtroom in Garland County Circuit Court Friday morning. The jury deliberated for three hours Thursday before recessing for the night. The 12 members convened from 8:30 a.m. Friday until around 9:40 a.m., when they reentered the courtroom to deliver the guilty verdict.

Duck was convicted of killing Natzke, his girlfriend at the time, after they left a Christmas party Dec. 21, 2011. Natzke's body was found by volunteer searchers in a pond near the Jessieville community in northern Garland County on Dec. 31.

Duck, wearing a blue button-down shirt with his hair pulled back in a pony tail, stood waiting for the verdict with his palms pressed to the table.

As Wright said guilty, a few small gasps came from the crowd of a few dozen people in the courtroom. After the jurors exited the courtroom, a couple of women broke down in tears and embraced.

After delivering the verdict, Wright allowed the courtroom a 10-minute recess. The life sentence was handed down a short time later.

Garland County deputy prosecutors Joe Graham and Shana Alexander laid out the state's closing argument Thursday and reviewed testimony from witnesses at the Christmas party. They said Duck was controlling and angry toward Natzke that night, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. The state rested its case at 1:10 p.m. The defense rested its case at 1:45 p.m. without calling any witnesses.

Prosecutors told the jury that Duck was the last one to see Natzke alive, according to investigators.

Duck's father, Luther Duck, testified Wednesday that the pond where Natzke's body was found was less than a mile from his son's childhood home, the paper reported.

A longtime friend of Duck's, Katie Moosebroker, testified Wednesday that Duck had propositioned her for sex the day after Natzke went missing, the paper reported. Graham told jurors in the closing argument that Moosebroker told police before Dec. 31 that Natzke would be found in the pond where Duck and her husband fished.

"That's a whole lot of coincidences," Graham said. "That's too many coincidences."

Defense attorney T. Clay Janske pointed out contradicting statements from party guests about Duck and Natzke's behavior.

Check back for updates and read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.