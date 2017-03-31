Travel-ban freeze in Hawaii appealed

HONOLULU -- President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday appealed the latest court ruling against his revised travel ban to the same court that refused to reinstate the original version.

A day earlier, U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson in Hawaii handed the government its latest defeat by issuing a longer-lasting hold on Trump's executive order.

Government attorneys filed documents appealing Watson's decision to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The judge said his ruling will stay in place until he orders otherwise and won't be suspended for an appeal.

The administration said in court documents that the appeal also applies to Watson's previous temporary block of the travel ban.

Watson's decision came after the Department of Justice argued for a narrower ruling covering only the ban on new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries. The department urged the judge to allow a freeze on the U.S. refugee program to go forward.

Crimes said to end in murder-suicide

ANCHORAGE, Ky. -- Authorities in Kentucky said a man shot his girlfriend in the head and then killed himself during a gunfight with police.

The couple, Destiny Moneyhun, 18, and Bradley James Sheets, 25, died Tuesday night after a crime rampage that crossed the state and left a widower dead.

Police said Sheets shot Moneyhun and then himself after pointing a revolver at officers in Anchorage, a suburb of Louisville.

In Barren County, where the pair lived, Glasgow Police Capt. Jennifer Arbogast said officers began looking for them Monday after their roommate reported his truck and firearm stolen.

Hardin County Sheriff Chief Deputy David Lee said the two stabbed 74-year-old Lewis Hoskinson to death at his home, 50 miles from their home, and stole his car.

The two Anchorage police officers involved in the gunfight were not injured.

From self-hanging, alien detainee dies

A Nicaraguan man in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement died Tuesday after succumbing to injuries suffered in a suicide attempt last week, authorities said.

Osmar Epifanio Gonzalez-Gadba, 32, was discovered March 22 hanging in his cell at the Adelanto Detention Facility in Adelanto, Calif., about 80 miles northeast of Los Angeles, according to authorities.

Gonzalez-Gadba was rushed to a hospital in Victorville, Calif., and placed on life support, authorities said. However, Gonzalez-Gadba died, officials said, six days after he attempted to commit suicide. Authorities said he is the fifth detainee to die in agency custody since Oct. 1.

Agency spokesman Virginia Kice said Gonzalez-Gadba tied a bedsheet around his neck to hang himself.

Gonzalez-Gadba was placed in immigration detention in December after he was arrested by border agents. He had been deported to Nicaragua in April 2016 but returned. The agency was working with the Nicaraguan government on new deportation paperwork.

