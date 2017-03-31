Home / Latest News /
Man shot, hurt during argument on Little Rock street, police say
This article was published today at 1:06 p.m.
A man was shot in the leg and hurt during an argument Friday afternoon in a residential area of south Little Rock, police said.
The Little Rock Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 12:20 p.m. in the 3900 block of American Manor Drive.
Injuries to the victim, whose identity was not immediately released, did not appear to be life-threatening, said police spokesman Officer Steve Moore.
Moore said the shooting is believed to have stemmed from an argument on the street over a house being broken into Thursday night.
The shooter, as well as two other people who were with the assailant, are sought after fleeing the scene, according to authorities.
A physical description of the shooter was not released Friday afternoon.
Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man shot, hurt during argument on Little Rock street, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.