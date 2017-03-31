Man shot, hurt during argument on Little Rock street, police say

A man was shot in the leg and hurt during an argument Friday afternoon in a residential area of south Little Rock, police said.

The Little Rock Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 12:20 p.m. in the 3900 block of American Manor Drive.

Injuries to the victim, whose identity was not immediately released, did not appear to be life-threatening, said police spokesman Officer Steve Moore.

Moore said the shooting is believed to have stemmed from an argument on the street over a house being broken into Thursday night.

The shooter, as well as two other people who were with the assailant, are sought after fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

A physical description of the shooter was not released Friday afternoon.

