Newest Hawk to test chemistry with holdovers

The 17-under Arkansas Hawks were one of the best spring and summer teams in the nation last year, and they figure to be even better with the addition of junior forward D.J. Weaver.

An ESPN four-star prospect, Weaver, 6-8, 194 pounds, helped Houston Cypress Falls win the Class 6A state title this season.

His mother, Angela Williams, who was a sprinter for Trinidad in the 1984 and 1988 Olympics, is the head women's track coach at Prairie View A&M.

Weaver explained his reasoning for joining the Hawks.

"We wanted to get out of Houston for a bit to see something totally different, and we also have a lot of support outside of Houston and Arkansas," Weaver said.

The Hawks, who went 33-5 last year, feature five University of Arkansas, Fayetteville commitments: junior guard Desi Sills, 6-1, 170 pounds of Jonesboro; junior guard Isaiah Joe, 6-3, 160, of Fort Smith Northside; sophomore point guard Justice Hill, 5-11, 160, of Little Rock Christian; and junior forwards Reggie Perry, 6-10, 225, of Thomasville, Ga., and Ethan Henderson, 6-9, 190, of Little Rock Parkview.

He said the Hawks have welcomed him with open arms.

"I'm getting accepted into the team more nicely that I expected," Weaver said. "I expected the chemistry of the old to not like outsiders to come in and make a difference. Instead, they're taking me in wholeheartedly, which is pretty awesome."

Weaver suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that forced him to miss his sophomore season and last year's spring and summer session. He labels himself at 80 percent to 85 percent.

He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Baylor, Texas A&M, Houston, TCU and others. Weaver feels comfortable with his relationship with the Hogs after receiving an offer from Coach Mike Anderson during an October visit to Fayetteville.

"It's almost like family in a bit of way," Weaver said. "Coach Mike took me into his office for a one-on-one talk, and he gave me the offer then and there vs. how most athletes get texts."

Spending time with the Hawks and five Razorback commitments could go a long way in influencing his decision on whether to sign with the Hogs.

"That's the main reason I came here," Weaver said. "If the chemistry works here, it means the chemistry is going to work there. If the chemistry doesn't work here, I might need to change my options up a little, but if the chemistry works well here the way I want it to ... it's kind of solidifying the idea of going to Arkansas."

Weaver is leaning toward studying business.

No ink

Arkansas Hawks founder and Chairman Bill Ingram admits he's old school and not too fond of the tattoo craze that's prevalent across the nation. His payers reflect that.

"They're not going to have a lot of tattoos when they're playing for us," Ingram said. "Now when they get away from us and get to college and they want to do different stuff ... but you look at our guys, you won't see a lot of tattoos all over them."

Some of his former players who have gone to college acquired ink.

"I see a couple of them and always comment on them, 'Why you got that stuff on you because I don't like that kind of stuff,' " Ingram said. "I just don't want to see them [tattoos]. They need to find something else to do with their money."

Freshman headliners

Power forward Zion Williamson, ESPN's No. 2 overall prospect for 2018, and South Carolina Supreme will tip off against the 17-under Arkansas Wings at 8:30 tonight at P.A.R.K. on Geyer Springs Road.

The Wings are led by junior shooting guard Grehlon Easter, 6-3, 172, of Mills and junior forward Nikola Jerotic, 6-7, 215, of Southwest Christian Academy.

The 15-under Wings Elite EYB have several promising freshmen, including forward Chris Moore, 6-6, 200, of West Memphis; point guard Devonte Davis, 6-2, 132, of Jacksonville Lighthouse; and guard Gerald Doakes, 6-1, 130, of Jacksonville, Miss.; and eighth-grader Madison Peaster, 6-1, 170, of Horace Mann Middle School in Little Rock.

They play their first game at Little Rock Fair at 9:40 tonight against Gateway Basketball Club.

Another impressive freshman, guard Moses Moody, 6-4, 178, of Little Rock Parkview, will lead 15-under Team Superstar against Louisiana Elite at 7:30 tonight at Little Rock Fair.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 03/31/2017