Plum, Auriemma picked as top player, coach

DALLAS — Kelsey Plum had a historic season for Washington while Geno Auriemma did one of his best coaching jobs at UConn.

Both were overwhelming choices as The Associated Press women’s basketball Player and Coach of the Year in awards announced Thursday.

Plum broke the career NCAA scoring mark, topping Jackie Stiles’ 16-year-old record in style with a 57-point effort on her senior night.

“If you had told me that all this stuff would have happened to me personally, I would have laughed at you,” Plum said. “Not the sense that I didn’t believe in myself or anything like that. But it’s not something that you think about.” Auriemma did laugh before the season at the notion his Huskies, who lost three All-Americans to graduation, would be undefeated this year. Yet UConn met every challenge and enter the Final Four on a 111-game winning streak.

“This year, our coaching staff, it was hard. It was really, really hard because the of the people that we had to replace, the schedule that we had early on, the lack of depth, what we thought we had going in and what we ended up with ultimately,” Auriemma said.

Plum received 30 of the 33 votes from the national media panel that selects the weekly Top 25. Auriemma garnered 26 of the votes for coach of the year.