Police: 32-year-old man shot during burglary at North Little Rock veterinary clinic

A 32-year-old man was shot during a burglary at a North Little Rock veterinary clinic that left the business ransacked, authorities said.

The North Little Rock Police Department responded around 9 p.m. Monday to a call of a burglary at Animal Medical Clinic at 1718 Arkansas 161, according to a report.

At the scene, one responding officer treated the caller, Brian Campbell of Jacksonville, for a gunshot wound before emergency medical personnel arrived to transport him to Baptist Medical Center-North Little Rock.

Campbell’s injuries were described in the report as not life-threatening.

The exact circumstances of the shooting and burglary were not immediately clear.

Police say the burglar made entry into the veterinary clinic by prying open a side door on the building’s west side.

A 9mm shell casing was found on the floor by the back door of the business, officers noted. No items were believed to have been stolen.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.