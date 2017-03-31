Police: $50,000 worth of items, money stolen from west Little Rock home

A west Little Rock homeowner told police that someone broke into her residence and stole more than $50,000 worth of belongings and money.

The victim, who had been away since about noon Tuesday, said she came home around 12:40 p.m. Thursday to find that items had been scattered throughout the residence on Commentry Way.

After a walk-through with the homeowner, officers determined that the rear door was “possibly forced open with an unknown tool.”

Among the items listed as stolen in the report were earrings valued at $14,000, wedding rings valued at $13,000, assorted clothing worth about $15,000 and two handbags valued at $4,000.

A total value of $50,200 in property and cash was taken.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.