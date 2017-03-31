Home / Latest News /
Police: $50,000 worth of items, money stolen from west Little Rock home
This article was published today at 11:39 a.m.
A west Little Rock homeowner told police that someone broke into her residence and stole more than $50,000 worth of belongings and money.
The victim, who had been away since about noon Tuesday, said she came home around 12:40 p.m. Thursday to find that items had been scattered throughout the residence on Commentry Way.
After a walk-through with the homeowner, officers determined that the rear door was “possibly forced open with an unknown tool.”
Among the items listed as stolen in the report were earrings valued at $14,000, wedding rings valued at $13,000, assorted clothing worth about $15,000 and two handbags valued at $4,000.
A total value of $50,200 in property and cash was taken.
No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: $50,000 worth of items, money stolen from west Little Rock home
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.