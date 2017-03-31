Police: Arkansas teen jumps from stolen vehicle, runs when officer tries to pull it over

An 18-year-old North Little Rock man jumped from a stolen vehicle while it was still moving after authorities tried to make a traffic stop in Jacksonville, according to a police report.

Chrishon Watkins was booked into jail shortly before 2 a.m. Friday on charges including theft by receiving and two counts of fleeing.

An Arkansas State Police trooper tried to pull over the car on Arkansas 161, the report said.

The vehicle turned onto Warren Street and a man later identified as Watkins "jumped out of the car while it was still rolling" and ran, the report said. Police said Watkins jumped four fences before the trooper caught him in a backyard.

The vehicle was listed as stolen out of Benton.

Watkins, who has a May 2 court date scheduled, remained in the jail later Friday morning with bail set at $25,000.