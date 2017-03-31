Subscribe Register Login

Friday, March 31, 2017, 9:02 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police: Arkansas teen jumps from stolen vehicle, runs when officer tries to pull it over

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 8:37 a.m.

chrishon-watkins

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY JAIL

Chrishon Watkins

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


An 18-year-old North Little Rock man jumped from a stolen vehicle while it was still moving after authorities tried to make a traffic stop in Jacksonville, according to a police report.

Chrishon Watkins was booked into jail shortly before 2 a.m. Friday on charges including theft by receiving and two counts of fleeing.

An Arkansas State Police trooper tried to pull over the car on Arkansas 161, the report said.

The vehicle turned onto Warren Street and a man later identified as Watkins "jumped out of the car while it was still rolling" and ran, the report said. Police said Watkins jumped four fences before the trooper caught him in a backyard.

The vehicle was listed as stolen out of Benton.

Watkins, who has a May 2 court date scheduled, remained in the jail later Friday morning with bail set at $25,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Arkansas teen jumps from stolen vehicle, runs when officer tries to pull it over

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online