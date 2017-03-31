Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

First post — 1:30 P.M.

LEE’S LOCK J.E.’s Handmedown in the eighth

BEST BET Double Ours in the third

LONG SHOT Itasca Falls in the first

THURSDAY’S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3 percent)

MEET 113-419 (27.0 percent)

1 Purse $23,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $7,500

ITASCA FALLS** lost all chance at the break as a beaten post-time favorite, but she is dropping in class and was narrowly defeated just two races back in a stronger field. TELLING METZIE is a front-running filly taking a big drop in claiming price, and she is another beaten favorite in a good spot to make amends. ADDY’S FLOWERS has finished in-the-money in consecutive races, and she has enough speed to be in a striking position turning into the stretch.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Itasca Falls;Birzer;Jacquot;12-1

6 Telling Metzie;Marquez;Mason;6-1

4 Addy’s Flowers;Eramia;Loy;4-1

11 Lilac Wine;Vazquez;Richard;3-1

9 A Song of Faith;Rodriguez;Wallace;20-1

14 Sperling;Santana;Mason;8-1

13 Kelly Belly Kid;Vazquez;Villafranco;12-1

12 Three Natty Patty;Court;Fires;5-1

7 Blushing Bella;Parker;Stuart;12-1

2 Cape Diva;Hill;Von Hemel;12-1

1 Holly Tsu Tsu;Contreras;Arnett;20-1

5 Deeya’s Bling;Corbett;Durham;8-1

8 Craftys Lil Sis;De La Cruz;Mullins;20-1

10 Geris Hand;Gallardo;Caudill;20-1

2 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $15,000

C O BARNRAT** has encouraging works leading up to her career debut. Her trainer wins with this kind, and she landed in a soft state-bred maiden-claiming field. SENSES is a first-time starter who has shown nothing but slow works until her bullet gate drill March 17, which may have tipped her hand. BRIGHT HOPE is dropping into a maiden-claiming race for the first time, and she has early speed and easily the field’s fastest Beyer figure.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 C O Barnrat;Kennedy;Anderson;9-2

10 Senses;Santana;Moquett;7-2

3 Bright Hope;Rodriguez;Whited;6-1

8 Ella B Aly;Borel;Jackson;3-1

1 So Ordained;Loveberry;Hornsby;15-1

7 Cats Honor;Roman;Martin;6-1

5 Amber Creek;Franco;Witt;10-1

6 U R My Sunshine;Court;Howard;12-1

14 Elsie June;Court;Fires;15-1

12 East Lee;Clawson;Dixon;20-1

13 Sea Pe Win;De La Cruz;Martin;30-1

11 Back in Church;St Julien;Carranza;30-1

2 Incorrect;Thompson;Cline;20-1

9 She’s the Most;Contreras;Arnett;30-1

3 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $35,000

DOUBLE OURS*** has been competitive and beaten better at this meeting. He switches to a leading rider and should work out an ideal trip from his outside post. PADEN has been freshened after a dull allowance finish as a post-time favorite, but he won his previous race for $40,000. The Fair Grounds shipper has winning connections. NEVER GIVE IN is dropping in class following a troubled trip, and he has been a versatile sprinter which may bode well in a field with little early speed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Double Ours;Santana;Caldwell;5-2

5 Paden;Vazquez;Amoss;7-2

6 Never Give In;Parker;Puhl;8-1

1 Fleet Eagle;De La Cruz;Martin;6-1

3 Venderbilt Beach;Loveberry;Rengstorf;5-1

2 Deep in a Dream;Birzer;Hiles;4-1

4 Go Vo;Pompell;Manley;6-1

4 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds which have never won two races, claiming $50,000

I GET SMOOTH*** tracked a fast pace before cruising on to a 3-length maiden victory at Fair Grounds. He was flattered when the runner-up came back to record a fast maiden win. SPEIGHTSTIME finished second as a post-time favorite just 14 days back. The improving colt is adding blinkers and switching to a leading rider for new trainer Paul Holthus. R FAST LIFE hit the wire less than 1 length behind the second selection, and he is improving while learning to rate and finish.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 I Get Smooth;Rocco;Proctor;5-2

10 Speightstime;Franco;Holthus;7-2

4 R Fast Life;Landeros;Williamson;6-1

2 Nicky Numbers;Contreras;Morse;9-2

7 Sir Douglas;Vazquez;Moquett;8-1

6 Hay Burner;Pompell;Cox;12-1

3 Swamp Ruler;Santana;Moquett;10-1

8 Bluegrass Fields;Court;Cox;15-1

9 Isabell’s Tiger;Birzer;Chleborad;12-1

5 Iter;Marquez;Mason;20-1

5 Purse $44,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $50,000

FREESTYLER*** defeated $20,000 claimers by 5-widening lengths and could have won by more if needed. He has the back class to win at this higher claiming price and figures to be positioned off a contentious early pace. FIRE STARTER is a two-time winner at Oaklawn who possesses a strong late run, which suits him well in a field that should produce a fast pace. SPRINGBOARD finished a troubled fourth at this claiming price, and the one-run closer may have drawn into a perfect field.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Freestyler;Loveberry;Caldwell;2-1

4 Fire Starter;Santana;Moquett;5-2

5 Springboard;Contreras;Hiles;4-1

2 Abraham;Vazquez;Richard;6-1

3 Pistone Steel;Franco;Diodoro;5-1

1 Hillbilly Royalty;Court;Morse;10-1

7 Elijah;Birzer;Chleborad;15-1

6 Purse $24,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $15,000

TRENTON BRIDGE*** significant early trouble likely cost him a career-debut victory. He should benefit from the racing experience and deserves another chance. SEE THE RANGER battled gamely from starting gate to finish line when narrowly defeated in his first try around two turns. The lightly raced and improving colt was claimed by a winning stable having some tough luck at the meeting. NAN’S PIERCE ARROW is a consistent late-runner who has earned the field’s fastest Beyer figures and is adding blinkers. But he is a 23-race maiden who may lack a willingness to win.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Trenton Bridge;Birzer;Van Meter;5-2

3 See the Ranger;De La Cruz;Contreras;4-1

5 Nan’s Pierce Arrow;Loveberry;Danner;7-2

4 Tell a Friend;Eramia;Hobby;6-1

7 My Apparition;Landeros;Rengstorf;8-1

6 My Boy Lane;Court;Vance;10-1

11 Red Leopard;Franco;Lukas;12-1

8 Readyaimfire;Roman;Chleborad;20-1

9 Bad Boy Johnny;Thompson;Hornsby;30-1

2 Britt’s Vow;Rodriguez;Duncan;20-1

1 Majestic Ride;St Julien;Carranza;20-1

7 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

DADDY’S MEMORY** was beaten a neck in a slightly troubled trip against $12,500 rivals, and a similar effort is likely to be good enough to win at this lower claiming price. AMERICAN HOLIDAY defeated better than these in two wins this winter at Fair Grounds, but two dull local races and a drop in class may make him a vulnerable favorite. BLACK SHERRY has won two of her three career races at Oaklawn Park, and she is taking a small drop in class following a third-place finish.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

12 Daddy’s Memory;Loveberry;Robertson;4-1

1 American Holiday;Santana;Cox;5-2

5 Black Sherry;Eramia;Broberg;7-2

9 Dorn;Birzer;Van Berg;8-1

3 Corinthian’s Glory;Contreras;Hartman;12-1

4 Greely’s Striker;Borel;Thomas;12-1

6 Divine Way;Vazquez;Villafranco;15-1

7 Archie’s Girl;Thompson;Haran;20-1

11 Sandy’s Song;Corbett;Matthews;20-1

2 Timeless Truth;De La Cruz;Martin;20-1

8 Dayin Deauville;Clawson;Mason;15-1

10 Cater’s Bling;St Julien;Durham;20-1

8 The Rainbow. Purse $100,000, 6 furlongs, colts and gelding, 3-year-olds, Arkansas-bred

J.E.’S HANDMEDOWN*** withstood early pace pressure before drawing off to an 11-length maiden victory, and the rapidly improving runner doesn’t need the early lead to run his best race. FIVE O ONE was bet down to favoritism and did not disappoint in a gutty career debut victory. Subsequent workouts suggest an improved effort is coming. JACK BE QUICK followed a maiden win at Delta with a second-place allowance finish. He is back in his division after finishing sixth against older competition when making his local debut.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 J.E.’s Handmedown;Rodriguez;Whited;9-5

3 Five O One;Santana;Cox;8-5

2 Jack Be Quick;Guerrero;Turner;9-2

1 Quietly Cuba;De La Cruz;Martin;12-1

7 Checkmate Charlie;Felix;Mason;5-1

4 Bay’s Commander;Thompson;Cline;20-1

6 All to Stormy;Clawson;Martin;20-1

9 Purse $80,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

ITS A DATE** made an eye-catching five-wide rally into contention before flattening out like a “short” horse in her career debut. She returns with needed experience and is on Lasix for the first time. Moreover, she benefits from a positive rider change. STAR QUEST finished second while encountering mild traffic in her first race of the season and may have needed the race. JACKSON HILL is an exceptionally quick sprinter who lasted longer in her second start and may go the distance if able to slow the pace down a bit.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Its a Date;Santana;Van Meter;5-1

11 Star Quest;Vazquez;Williamson;7-2

6 Jackson Hill;Laviolette;Smith;6-1

9 Never Hungover;Birzer;Lukas;4-1

5 Forever Fara;Contreras;Asmussen;10-1

3 Lady Kay;Canchari;Catalano;8-1

2 Drossy;Eramia;Asmussen;12-1

1a Waltzwithmecurlin;Rocco;Pitts;10-1

1 Tiz My Lady;Rocco;Pitts;10-1

8 Memories of Mom;Franco;Hobby;20-1

7 Bizzee Mischief;Pompell;Manley;20-1

12 Katie’s Champ;Clawson;Schu;15-1

4 My Sister Madi;Thompson;Anderson;15-1

Itasca Falls appears a good horse to “key” in a first-race trifecta or superfecta wager. The race brings a full field of 12, which makes spreading out underneath a financially logical thing to do. The sixth race begins the late 50-cent Pick-4 and as many as four horses stand to win. The seventh race drew 12 runners and is a race capable of producing an upset winner. The eighth race in my mind is a two-horse race, and the ninth is one to spread in and hope for a big number.