TRACK AND FIELD

Brooks sets UA heptathlon record

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville junior Taliyah Brooks set a school record by scoring 6,075 points in the heptathlon Thursday at the Texas Relays at Myers Stadium in Austin.

Brooks was the top collegiate finisher after Erica Bougard who won the event with 6,246 points. Bougard is a former Georgia standout who now competes professionally for Chula Vista Elite.

Brooks broke the Arkansas record held by Makeba Alcide — who scored 6,050 points in 2013 — and became the NCAA leader this season.

Former Razorback Alex Gochenour, competing unattached, was third with 5,922 points.

Arkansas junior Payton Stumbaugh was fourth with 5,880 points and senior Leigha Brown was fifth with 5,731 points. Stumbaugh and Brown rank second and third in the NCAA this season behind Brooks.

FOOTBALL

UAPB releases schedule

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff released its 2017 football schedule Thursday, which includes a trip to Arkansas State University and two games at Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium.

UAPB opens the season Sept. 2 against Morehouse College at Golden Lion Stadium in Pine Bluff, then travels to Akron on Sept. 9.

For the first time in four seasons, UAPB will play ASU. The game will be Sept. 16 in Jonesboro.

UAPB begins its Southwestern Athletic Conference schedule Sept. 23 at Jackson State. The Golden Lions are also at Alabama A&M on Sept. 30 and at Mississippi Valley State on Oct. 7 before returning home Oct. 14 against Central State University (Ohio) for homecoming.

The Golden Lions will play at War Memorial Stadium on Oct. 28 against Southern and on Nov. 18 against Texas Southern.

UAPB also has road games at Grambling State on Nov. 4 and Prairie View A&M on Nov. 11.

BASKETBALL

UCA’s Howard honored

University of Central Arkansas junior guard Jordan Howard was named the Southland Conference men’s student-athlete of the year Thursday.

Howard, from Chandler, Ariz., has a 3.8 grade-point average and is majoring in digital filmmaking. He averaged 19.5 points in 31 games in 2016-2017 for UCA, which advanced to the Southland Conference Tournament for the first time since 2013.

The student-athlete of the year in each sport is voted on by the Southland awards committee.

BASEBALL

ASU weekend schedule changed

Arkansas State University’s three-game Sun Belt Conference series with Texas State has been changed because of possible inclement weather.

ASU (12-12, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference) and Texas State (16-9, 5-1) will play a doubleheader beginning at 2:30 p.m. Central today in San Marcos, Texas. The series finale will be at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The series was originally scheduled for Friday through Sunday.