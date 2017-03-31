Home /
Style: Making an apartment homey
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:12 a.m.
Most renters don’t invest a lot of time or money on decorating their apartments, especially when they don’t plan to stay long. But it doesn’t have to be that way. When interior designer Sue Hunter found herself between homes, she pulled out all the stops to make her temporary rental her own.
See Saturday’s Style for inspiration for quickly turning an apartment into a home.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Making an apartment homey
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.