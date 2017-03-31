Subscribe Register Login

Friday, March 31, 2017, 11:26 a.m.

Style: Making an apartment homey

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 11:12 a.m.

Most renters don’t invest a lot of time or money on decorating their apartments, especially when they don’t plan to stay long. But it doesn’t have to be that way. When interior designer Sue Hunter found herself between homes, she pulled out all the stops to make her temporary rental her own.

See Saturday’s Style for inspiration for quickly turning an apartment into a home.

