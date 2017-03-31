Home / Latest News /
Surveyors: EF-0 tornado confirmed after midweek storms in Arkansas
This article was published today at 3:48 p.m.
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Facebook
An EF-0 tornado touched down briefly in Pope County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service confirmed Friday.
In a statement, the agency said the twister touched down at 7:21 p.m. Wednesday in an open field about 2 miles northwest of Broomfield.
The tornado, with estimated winds between 65 and 85 mph, traveled about 50 yards before lifting back off the ground, according to preliminary information from surveyors.
Broomfield is about 10 miles north of Dover in Pope County.
No significant damage was reported as part of storms Wednesday across Arkansas.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Surveyors: EF-0 tornado confirmed after midweek storms in Arkansas
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.