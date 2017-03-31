Surveyors: EF-0 tornado confirmed after midweek storms in Arkansas

An EF-0 tornado touched down briefly in Pope County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service confirmed Friday.

In a statement, the agency said the twister touched down at 7:21 p.m. Wednesday in an open field about 2 miles northwest of Broomfield.

The tornado, with estimated winds between 65 and 85 mph, traveled about 50 yards before lifting back off the ground, according to preliminary information from surveyors.

Broomfield is about 10 miles north of Dover in Pope County.

No significant damage was reported as part of storms Wednesday across Arkansas.