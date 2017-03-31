Home / Latest News /
Two 16-year-olds charged as adults in armed robbery outside North Little Rock fitness center
Two 16-year-old boys have been charged as adults in the armed robbery of a woman outside the North Little Rock Community Center Monday.
Eric Lambert and Kris Reynolds, both of North Little Rock, each face a charge of aggravated robbery in the hold-up at the adult fitness center at 2700 Willow St.
Police were called to the center shortly before 11:30 a.m. The 84-year-old victim told investigators she was getting into her vehicle when two assailants approached and demanded her keys and purse, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report. One of the robbers was said to be armed with a handgun.
"At that time, [the victim] grabbed the handgun and forced it away from her body," officer Michael R. Osborne wrote in the report. "[The victim] stated that the suspect with the handgun then jumped into the driver's seat of her vehicle and the other suspect jumped into the back seat of her vehicle" before the pair drove off.
Authorities used GPS to track the vehicle to 18th and Beech Streets. No one was with it at that time, but authorities recovered all of the victim's items except her keys and cash from her purse, the report said.
Lambert was arrested the next day. According to an arrest report, Lambert admitted to officers that he "took part in the planning and execution" of the robbery and that he and an accomplice "drove off in the victim's car."
Reynolds was arrested Thursday and also "admitted to being at the scene and taking part" in the robbery, according to a separate report.
Reynolds is also a suspect in a March 1 holdup at the same location, Sgt. Brian Dedrick said in an email. In that case, a gunman stole a woman's purse and then drove off in her vehicle.
Both teens remained in the Pulaski County jail Friday. No bail had been set for Reynolds, who has an April 4 court date scheduled, while Lambert was being held on a $50,000 bail.
