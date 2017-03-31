State Capitol briefs

Senate OKs 4 bills to add to pot law

The Senate on Thursday approved four bills that would alter the 2016 voter-approved Medical Marijuana Amendment:

• Voted 34-0 for House Bill 2190 by Rep. Clint Penzo, R-Springdale, to require medical-marijuana dispensaries to sell vaping equipment and employ pharmacist consultants. It also would bar dispensaries from supplying, possessing, manufacturing, delivering, transferring, or selling "marijuana paraphernalia that requires the combustion of marijuana to be properly utilized, including pipes, water pipers, bongs, chillums, rolling papers, and roach clips."

• Voted 25-1 for House Bill 2094 by Rep. Doug House, R-North Little Rock, to authorize the acquisition of seeds, cuttings, clones and plants by a cultivation facility.

• Voted 33-0 for House Bill 1991 by Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Springdale, to bar medical-marijuana vending machines at dispensaries. The bill also would prohibit people from using marijuana or being intoxicated by the drug while at a dispensary or cultivation facility. Those facilities would be required to make sure that all usable marijuana or products containing the drug are packaged or provided in childproof packaging.

• Voted 35-0 for House Bill 1935 by Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, to specify that a public school isn't required to allow a qualifying patient who is a student to be on school grounds, attend a school event or participate in extracurricular activities in violation of discipline policies if a school office has a good-faith belief that the patient is impaired.

All the bills go to the governor except HB1935, which goes back to the House to consider a Senate-approved amendment.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Pawn-rule measure heads to Hutchinson

In a 25-6 vote, the Senate approved House Bill 2164 by Rep. Dwight Tosh, R-Jonesboro, that would create the five-member Pawnbroker Licensure Commission appointed by the governor to regulate the pawn industry.

The bill would require the commission to issue rules to ensure that the interest charged on a pawn transaction is designated as an annual percentage rate that "shall not exceed" the constitutional limit of 17 percent of the amount financed each year.

It also would require the commission to issue rules under which "a pawnbroker may charge a pawn service charge that is reasonably justifiable for the burden of all services related to maintenance of the security in the pawnbroker's possession, including storing, insuring, and investigating the title of the security."

The bill would limit the total service charge to a maximum 25 percent of the amount financed for each 30-day period. It also would entitle a pawnbroker to receive a minimum $5 charge for each 15-day period.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Class-action limits approved in Senate

The Senate on Thursday narrowly approved a bill that would limit class-action lawsuits filed under the Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

The 19-12 vote sends the governor House Bill 1742 by Rep. Laurie Rushing, R-Hot Springs.

People could sue under the Deceptive Trade Practices Act if they can prove there was "an actual financial loss," and the attorney general could file suit if enough people are wronged under the bill, said Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs. But Sen. Will Bond, R-Little Rock, said many deceptive-trade-practice cases have been filed over small amounts of money and the bill effectively eliminates the ability to file these types of suits.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Ban on 2 election jobs passes 31-3 in Senate

The Senate voted 31-3 for legislation that would bar a county election commissioner from simultaneously serving as a member of the state Board of Election Commissioners.

House Bill 2138 by Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, goes to the governor.

Jefferson County Election Commissioner Stu Soffer of White Hall also serves on the state board, according to the board's website.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Measure to define marriage fails again

Another attempt to pass a measure calling for a national constitutional convention to propose defining marriage as between one man and one woman fell shy of House passage Thursday.

Senate Joint Resolution 7, by Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Bigelow, initially passed 51-25. But opponents asked for a roll call to ensure everyone who voted was seated; one member was found not to be in his seat. House Speaker Jeremy Gillam ruled the measure failed.

Supporters of the measure said the convention would ensure that the state's preferences on marriage wouldn't be dictated by judges, while opponents expressed concern that once the convention was convened, it could veer off onto other subjects not contemplated.

The resolution also failed March 14 in a 41-29 House vote.

-- Noel Oman

Limit on vote dates squeaks to a failure

A Senate bill that would have limited elections with certain exceptions to twice a year -- on the dates of the primary and general elections -- narrowly failed Thursday in the House by a vote of 50-35.

Senate Bill 723 by Sen. David Wallace, R-Leachville, would have eliminated special elections for school millages, municipal sales taxes and other matters. Exceptions included elections needed to address "imminent danger to public health and safety."

Proponents said the bill would give voters a uniform election schedule, promote turnout because special elections tend to have markedly lower turnout and save taxpayers the costs of special elections.

Opponents argued the bill took away local control and would hurt recruiting industry if the municipalities couldn't immediately consider raising money in order to land a large employer.

Vote backs ending veterinarian checks

Cattle ranchers won't need a veterinarian to transfer or transplant livestock embryos or check if their cows are pregnant under a Senate bill the House passed Thursday by a 71-8 vote.

Senate Bill 553 by Sen. John Cooper, R-Jonesboro, would create a process anyone could undergo to receive certification to perform those procedures.

Proponents say the certification was needed because there is a shortage of large-animal veterinarians in the state.

-- Noel Oman

