Friday, March 31, 2017, 5:44 p.m.

Witness: Driver in van-pickup crash that killed 13 admitted texting while driving

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:25 p.m.

PHOTO BY KABB/WOAI VIA AP

In this aerial image made from a video provided by KABB/WOAI, authorities respond to a deadly crash involving a van carrying church members and a pickup on U.S. 83 outside Garner State Park in northern Uvalde County, Texas, on Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

A witness to a deadly Texas wreck involving a church minibus says the driver of a pickup truck that crossed the center line repeatedly apologized and acknowledged he had been texting while driving.

Jody Kuchler told The Associated Press on Friday that he was driving behind the truck and had seen it being driven erratically before the collision on a rural two-lane road about 75 miles west of San Antonio.

Kuchler said he spoke with the driver as he was pinned in his truck Wednesday moments after the collision with the bus carrying senior adults with First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas.

Kuchler says he told the driver, "Son, do you know what you just did?" He said the driver responded by repeatedly apologizing.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the driver as 20-year-old Jack Dillon Young.

Thirteen people on the bus were killed, and the lone survivor remained hospitalized Friday.

rtw says... March 31, 2017 at 4:47 p.m.

. . .texting____

