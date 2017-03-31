Police: Woman arrested on murder charge after infant's malnutrition death in Arkansas

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge after an infant died of malnutrition in Arkansas, according to police.

Akela Bowman, or Akela Stylo Gosa, was taken into custody Thursday and released later that day, the Sheridan Police Department said in a statement.

Authorities said an investigation into the death of an infant boy led to Bowman’s arrest this week.

Police have not released additional information regarding the infant’s death.