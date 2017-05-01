French hopefuls honor Holocaust victims

PARIS -- French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron paid homage Sunday to the tens of thousands of French Jews killed in the Holocaust with a somber, simple message to voters: Never again.

Chants of "Macron, President!" mixed with tears as he visited the Holocaust Memorial in Paris, walking past panels bearing the names of those deported to death in Nazi camps, while Holocaust survivors and children of its victims looked on.

Elsewhere on France's national day of remembrance, Macron's opponent, Marine Le Pen, laid a wreath at a memorial to France's deported Jews in Marseille. Le Pen's far-right National Front party is trying to overcome an image of anti-Semitism; her father has said the gas chambers were a "detail" of history, and her temporary party leader was removed just last week after criticism for a 2000 interview in which he said it would have been impossible for the Nazis to have used poison gas to kill large numbers of people.

Le Pen has accused Macron of using memories of the Holocaust for political gain.

"Does she want us to no longer commemorate?" Macron countered.

Macron and Le Pen face a presidential runoff Sunday.

4 al-Qaida operatives killed, Yemenis say

SANAA, Yemen -- A suspected U.S. airstrike killed four al-Qaida operatives in Yemen's eastern province of Marib on Sunday, Yemeni tribal and security officials said.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, say the operatives killed were driving a car when an unmanned aircraft targeted their vehicle. Two of the men killed were identified as belonging to one of the local tribes; the others remain unidentified.

The airstrike comes less than a day after a similar strike killed three al-Qaida members in the neighboring province of Shabwa.

Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, seen by Washington as among the most dangerous branches of the global terror network, has exploited the chaos of Yemen's civil war, seizing territory in the south and east.

In a separate development, Saudi Arabia's King Salman met with the president of Yemen's internationally recognized government, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, on Saturday.

Venezuelan gives wage increase, free homes

CARACAS, Venezuela -- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro increased wages and handed out hundreds of free homes Sunday as part of his efforts to counter a strengthening protest movement seeking his removal.

On his regular Sunday television show, Maduro ordered a 60 percent increase in the country's minimum wage starting today. It was the third pay increase the socialist leader has ordered this year and the 15th since he became president in 2013.

With the latest wage increase and mandatory food subsidies, the minimum take-home pay for millions of Venezuelans now stands at 200,000 bolivars a month. At official government exchange rates, that equals more than $20,000. At the more widely used black market rate, that equals less than $47.

Venezuela suffers from the world's highest inflation, forecast to accelerate to 2,000 percent next year, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The president also watched as officials in several states handed over the keys to hundreds of new apartments, some built with Chinese funding, bringing to 1.6 million the number of public housing units built by a program started by the late President Hugo Chavez.

U.K.'s May dismisses EU calls to pay up

LONDON -- Britain's prime minister has brushed off calls for her country to settle its "divorce bill" from the European Union before beginning trade talks, saying she was confident she could secure a good exit deal.

Theresa May was speaking a day after 27 EU leaders formally backed the bloc's negotiating guidelines on the U.K. exit. They agreed that key issues including a disputed divorce settlement must be dealt with before the parties can proceed to discussions about Britain's future relationship with the EU.

Pressed on whether she would commit to paying a divorce bill before Britain leaves the bloc, May didn't give a clear answer but claimed Sunday that "the EU has also said that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed."

A Section on 05/01/2017