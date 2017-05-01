Company combines 7 newspapers in central Arkansas into 2 countywide weeklies

Seven weekly newspapers in central Arkansas will consolidate into two countywide weeklies, their parent company said.

The changes were announced in an article posted Wednesday by Arkansas News, an affiliate of the GateHouse Media-owned publications.

Starting with the May 10 weekly edition, the Maumelle Monitor, Sherwood Voice and Jacksonville Patriot will fold into the North Little Rock Times to cover Pulaski County.

In Lonoke County, the Cabot Star-Herald, the Lonoke Democrat and The Carlisle Independent will combine to form the Lonoke County Democrat.

New issues of the North Little Rock Times will be available each Thursday, while weekly editions of the Lonoke County Democrat will be distributed Wednesdays.

Regional Editor Jeremy Peppas said in a statement that the decision to combine papers was made with financial sustainability in mind and will allow for more daily coverage of news in Pulaski and Lonoke counties.

The consolidation will not result in the loss of any editorial or advertising employees at the publications, Peppas added.

GateHouse Media currently owns five dailies, including the Pine Bluff Commercial, and 27 weeklies in Arkansas. The consolidation will reduce the company’s weekly newspaper footprint to 22 weeklies in the state.