Arkansas death-row inmate loses petition at U.S. Supreme Court
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 5:56 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a petition by an Arkansas death-row inmate to raise new appeals, but without a full supply of lethal injection drugs the state will not be able to execute the prisoner anytime soon.
Arkansas' attorney general had argued that there was no compelling reason for the justices to take up an appeal from Jack Greene. Greene was convicted of killing Sidney Jethro Burnett in 1991 after Burnett and his wife accused him of arson.
The Supreme Court denied Greene's petition Monday. Arkansas says Greene has now exhausted his appeals.
Arkansas last month executed four prisoners but had intended to execute eight.
Greene wanted hearings on grounds that lower courts too often reject appeals, that he is not mentally competent and that his lawyer was bad.
titleist10 says... May 1, 2017 at 6:23 p.m.
Use a bullet if no drugs
Kharma says... May 1, 2017 at 6:29 p.m.
So, who thinks that if the drugs are used this week or next, that they would have any less efficacy than they would have had they been used last? I'd bet that he'd still die.
Meanwhile, and not reported herein by ADG: Today Wesley Correa-Carmenaty, 23, who had just been sentenced at the county courthouse to decades in prison in the shooting death of a man he was trying to rob last year, attacked and shot two deputies during an escape; one has since died. Thereafter he hijacked two vehicles and shot one of the drivers.
Requiescat in pace Deputy Mark Burbridge. Wesley Correa-Carmenaty, and his soon to be supporters, can FOAD.
