During storm, Arkansas firefighters navigate knee-deep water to extinguish fire

Firefighters waded down a residential street through knee-deep water brought by weekend storms to extinguish a burning home in Conway early Sunday, officials said.

The Conway Fire Department was called around 12:35 a.m. to an explosion in the 4500 block of Graham Drive, Fire Chief Mike Winter said.

When they got there, officials saw flames shooting through the roof of about half of a one-story structure, Winter said. But rainwater from a weekend storm system that ravaged a good portion of the state had flooded the lawns and streets around the home, he said.

A dozen firefighters and five trucks had to navigate the knee-deep water. A video shared on social media shows an engine with blinking lights parked near the home while water laps against its wheels. A firefighter wades toward the ignited house and drags what appears to be a hose across the water’s surface.

The flooding slowed down the response as the crews had to take alternate routes to reach the home, Winter said. Emergency personnel were at the scene for about an hour and a half, he said. The fire was extinguished and no one was hurt, though the structure is a total loss, he said.

The home was occupied by at least one female resident who escaped the fire before emergency responders arrived, Winter said. She wasn't injured, he said.

Fire officials think the explosion and subsequent blaze was caused by a gas leak inside the home, Winter said.