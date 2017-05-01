Arkansas forecasters predict more severe thunderstorms this week

Days after severe storms blew through Arkansas and claimed at least six lives, another system is expected to descend Wednesday afternoon and bring the possibility of large hail and damaging winds, forecasters said.

A cold front is predicted to move east across the state Wednesday accompanied by a storm system, said Sean Clarke, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Little Rock. Thunderstorms are expected to arrive in the afternoon and could last until Thursday morning, he said.

The storms are predicted to bring large hail and damaging winds, Clarke said, though there is still a "bit of uncertainty" as to how severe the system will be.

Temperatures should reach into the upper 70s in central and southern Arkansas and dip into the 60s in northern Arkansas, Clarke said. About an inch or two of rain is predicted, he said.

As of Monday morning, the Wednesday storms are expected to be less intense than the weekend system that water-logged streets, spawned a tornado and led to the deaths of at least six people, he said.

Still, Clarke noted if "a strong storm affects you, then in your mind, it’ll be just as bad or worse."